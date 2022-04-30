Leah McSweeney is ready to sign on to one of the new Real Housewives of New York City shows. Find out what she told Michael Rapaport during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
'I Need To Go Out On Top': Leah McSweeney Talks 'RHONY' Return
The Latest
NBA Rumors: James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins To Knicks, Julius Randle To Warriors In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster
She Hasn't Been Asked To Participate Yet
Leah McSweeney was part of the most recent season's cast on The Real Housewives of New York City. And, after learning that the Bravo reality series will split into two different shows, McSweeney is hoping to play a role in one of them.
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, which featured Michael Rapaport acting as host, McSweeney said that while she honestly hasn't heard anything about the new shows or whether she'll be given a role, she knows what show she wants to appear on.
"I know what show I want to be on of the two. That’s all I can say," McSweeney admitted via Instagram.
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus opens up about her struggles with identity after playing Hannah Montana.
She Wants To Continue Her Feud With 'RHONY' OG Ramona Singer
After proclaiming, "Me and [Ramona Singer] are not done battling," McSweeney explained why she felt it was important that she be given another chance with the franchise.
"I feel like last season wasn’t the season… It wasn’t my best. I need to go out on top. [I went] from the belle of the ball to the girl who messed up the show," she noted before adding that the temporary hiatus of The Real Housewives of New York City should not be put on one person.
Although Singer also saw backlash after season 13 by some who felt she was avoiding necessary conversations about race, McSweeney defended her former castmate's behavior.
"We can’t expect someone to act different now, when they’ve been acting the same way and getting rewarded for it. She is who she is. The one thing like, and me and Ramona kind of came to this, I came to this realization over this past season with her is like, 'You know what? Even though I don’t agree with you on anything, I actually respect you because you actually are being who you are and not giving a F about what anyone else thinks, for better or for worse and I have to respect that at a certain point,'" she admitted.
She Doesn't Think She Had Any 'Cringy' Moments On 'RHONY'
When Rapaport wanted to know what McSweeney felt was her cringiest moment on the show, she told the host that she hadn't "really had any," even though she got "blackout drunk" and "definitely kind of [lost] it in front of everybody" during a girls trip to Rhode Island.
"That was also really entertaining," she pointed out. "I actually watched it and was laughing and crying at the same time. Because I was like, ’This is so freaking good but so bad and I don’t know if I should cry or laugh at myself.’"
She Was Admittedly Uncomfortable In The Hamptons
McSweeney said that she did cringe a bit as she watched back the cast's trip to the Hamptons.
"I guess last season just, seeing, I knew how uncomfortable I was in some of those moments like being in the Hamptons, that first trip, which like, it went on for like 5 weeks of the show and it was only a three day trip. People are like, ‘Why is Leah not just leaving?’ Because it’s only three days! That was like a little cringy, just watching myself lose it," she noted.