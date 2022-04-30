Leah McSweeney was part of the most recent season's cast on The Real Housewives of New York City. And, after learning that the Bravo reality series will split into two different shows, McSweeney is hoping to play a role in one of them.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, which featured Michael Rapaport acting as host, McSweeney said that while she honestly hasn't heard anything about the new shows or whether she'll be given a role, she knows what show she wants to appear on.

"I know what show I want to be on of the two. That’s all I can say," McSweeney admitted via Instagram.