'Just Gotta Have Some Faith In The Organization': Aaron Rodgers On Packers Surprising Draft Picks

Aaron Rodgers
Wikimedia | CPacker

Sports
Ernesto Cova

When everybody thought the Green Bay Packers will address their big need for wide receivers in the NFL Draft, they once again failed to do so.

Instead, they used their two first-round picks on defensive stars from Georgia, taking Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell, two of the most promising linebackers in this class.

The Latest

Joe Biden Slammed For Creating Disinformation Governance Board

Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Sarah Palin Is Running Against Santa Claus For Congressional Seat

NFL News: Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts On Cole Strange

MLB News: Texas Rangers Struggling Despite Offseason Moves

Packers Fans Need To Trust The Organization

Aaron Rodgers
Giphy | Martellus Bennett's Text Back Pack

And, even though most people thought Aaron Rodgers would have an issue with their decision, the veteran QB thinks the front office made the right decision:

“I’m sure Packer nation will be wondering why we didn’t take a receiver or trade up or whatnot, but at this point, you just gotta have some faith in the organization,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Nuggets Deal Sends Nikola Jokic To Golden State For Massive Trade Package

By JB Baruelo

There's Still Offensive Talent Available

Aaron Rodgers
Shutterstock | 66756

Rodgers thinks there's no rush or need to just jump on board with the best WR prospects in the nation, as the Packers have had plenty of success with late-round wideouts in the past:

“We’ve had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay. Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones in the third round. Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good,” Rodgers said.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

Packers Are Excited About Their New Duo

Lambeau Field
Shutterstock | 82759

Packers' GM Brian Gutekunst couldn't be more excited about the team's new star duo, as it allows them to be more flexible and dynamic in terms of defensive personnel:

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to stay in certain packages with two inside ‘backers and handle everything in run defense and the passing game. This really gives our defense a ton of flexibility,” Gutekunst said.

Durability Was Key For The Packers

Lambeau Field
Shutterstock | 82759

The Packers had struggled with a shortage of talent at the LB position for quite some time, often using DBs and DEs in different formations to make up for it. Now, that'll no longer be the case.

“Having two interchangeable pieces there just gives our defense so much flexibility to stay in a certain personnel grouping. That was certainly attractive,” Gutekunst added. “You see in the league sometimes, there are certain defenses that don’t have to get out of certain personnel packages and it makes it really tough on offenses. His range and speed and explosiveness as a tackler just wasn’t something we thought we could pass up.”

While there's no denying that they got a couple of defensive studs in the first round, one can only wonder whether they'll regret passing on so many WRs as well.

Read Next

Must Read

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Cutout Maxi Dress

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Join Forces With Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Olympian Nastia Liukin Eyes Summer In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Photo Alluding To 'The Kardashians'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.