'Just Gotta Have Some Faith In The Organization': Aaron Rodgers On Packers Surprising Draft Picks

The Packers had struggled with a shortage of talent at the LB position for quite some time, often using DBs and DEs in different formations to make up for it. Now, that'll no longer be the case.
“Having two interchangeable pieces there just gives our defense so much flexibility to stay in a certain personnel grouping. That was certainly attractive,” Gutekunst added. “You see in the league sometimes, there are certain defenses that don’t have to get out of certain personnel packages and it makes it really tough on offenses. His range and speed and explosiveness as a tackler just wasn’t something we thought we could pass up.”
While there's no denying that they got a couple of defensive studs in the first round, one can only wonder whether they'll regret passing on so many WRs as well.