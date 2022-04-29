Inside Machine Gun Kelly's Massive New LA Home

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage in front of a microphone.
Wikimedia | Paulien Zomer

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Machine Gun Kelly has recently got his hands on his very first piece of L.A. real estate, and it just so happens to be Logan Paul's former home. The rapper-turned-rock star, 32, bought the place off of his YouTuber friend, 27, for a cool $7.5 million, Dirt is reporting, and even though the Mainstream Sellout artist paid less than the original selling price of $8,995,000 as first listed in November, Paul was still able to make a profit on the massive Encino mansion he acquired for $6.6 million in late 2017.

Scroll for a look inside the home!

The Latest

Joe Biden Slammed For Creating Disinformation Governance Board

Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Sarah Palin Is Running Against Santa Claus For Congressional Seat

NFL News: Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts On Cole Strange

MLB News: Texas Rangers Struggling Despite Offseason Moves

Sprawling Mansion

Machine Gun Kelly's LA home, backyard and pool view.
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

MGK's new digs are truly grandiose. After living in a 5,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Airbnb rental in Sherman Oaks for the most part of 2021, the musician has now upgraded to a sprawling nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Rancho Estates area.

The move-up comes just three months after the singer/actor, born Colson Baker, got engaged to ex-Transformers star Megan Fox, 35, with whom he shared the Airbnb rental at $30,000 a month.

MGK and Fox, who have four children between them from previous relationships, will definitely enjoy plenty of space at the new residence, which comes with a tree-shaded backyard that Dirt notes is "lush and relatively huge for the neighborhood." The couple will also have an oversized pool at their disposal, complete with an inset spa.

Scroll for more photos!

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

By chisom

'Remastered And Remodeled'

Machine Gun Kelly's LA home, open-plan main level view.
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Built in 1970s, the two-story mansion was originally designed by famed L.A. architect Robert Byrd. However, the home went through extensive renovations during Paul's four-year tenure and has been completely "remastered and remodeled," per Realtor.com.

Although the photos accompanying the recent listing are recycled from 2017 and therefore don't show the custom remodel, the YouTube star put in new perimeter fencing, as well as a high-tech security system that was set in place after several trespassing incidents, including someone breaking into the house.

Still, despite the numerous upgrades, the essential features remain the same, with the expansive manse offering seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in addition to a detached guesthouse with its own bedroom and bathroom.

Keep going for more photos!

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Open-Plan

Machine Gun Kelly's LA home, living room and dining room view.
Realtor.com | https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/logan-paul-encino-estate-finds-a-buyer/

Nestled on a gated 0.86-acre plot with expansive grounds and a six-car garage, the gorgeous Encino home boasts modern interiors that include an open-plan main level encompassing a living room with a conversation pit, a formal dining room, and a casual dining space set up in front of a massive window overlooking the pool. French doors open up the space into a commodious backyard patio equipped with all the amenities for lounging and al-fresco dining.

There's also a family room with a custom wet bar, as well as a "stellar" wine cellar, a home office, a soundproof movie theater, and what Realtor.com describes as "flexible bonus space."

More photos below!

Chef’s Kitchen

Machine Gun Kelly's LA home, kitchen view.
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

It's no secret that MGK's daughter Cassie loves making blueberry pancakes, and the 12-year-old will have a high-end gourmet kitchen to practice her culinary skills in when the family settles into their luxurious new home. Equipped with a marble eat-in island and state-of-the-art appliances, original 2017 listing photos showed marble countertops and an exposed beam ceiling.

Fox also has three kids of her own, Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48. With so many little ones in the house, things are bound to get hectic!

Watch the adorable father-and-daughter duo make pancakes with MGK's BFF Pete Davidson below and scroll for more photos of their new L.A. home!

Bedroom With A View

Machine Gun Kelly's LA home, primary suite view.
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The happy couple will have a luxurious primary suite all to themselves, one outfitted with a glam walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub. The master bedroom features a private balcony and massive windows looking over the backyard.

Other highlights of the palatial abode include four fireplaces and soaring ceilings. As for the outdoor comforts, the listing mentions “an amazing outdoor grotto kitchen,” as well as a big grassy lawn and plenty of entertaining space.

Read Next

Must Read

CrossFit Champion Brooke Wells In Bikini Shows Off Killer Abs

Brooke Burke Runs Across Garden In Bikini

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Crazy Backflip

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.