Inside Machine Gun Kelly's Massive New LA Home

MGK's new digs are truly grandiose. After living in a 5,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Airbnb rental in Sherman Oaks for the most part of 2021, the musician has now upgraded to a sprawling nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Rancho Estates area.

The move-up comes just three months after the singer/actor, born Colson Baker, got engaged to ex-Transformers star Megan Fox, 35, with whom he shared the Airbnb rental at $30,000 a month.

MGK and Fox, who have four children between them from previous relationships, will definitely enjoy plenty of space at the new residence, which comes with a tree-shaded backyard that Dirt notes is "lush and relatively huge for the neighborhood." The couple will also have an oversized pool at their disposal, complete with an inset spa.

