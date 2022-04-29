Inside Machine Gun Kelly's Massive New LA Home

Machine Gun Kelly has recently got his hands on his very first piece of L.A. real estate, and it just so happens to be Logan Paul's former home. The rapper-turned-rock star, 32, bought the place off of his YouTuber friend, 27, for a cool $7.5 million, Dirt is reporting, and even though the Mainstream Sellout artist paid less than the original selling price of $8,995,000 as first listed in November, Paul was still able to make a profit on the massive Encino mansion he acquired for $6.6 million in late 2017.
