Lonzo Ball Buys Brand New Los Angeles Estate For $7.3 Million

Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls Star
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Lonzo Ball has reportedly purchased a home in the Sherman Oaks region of suburban Los Angeles for $7.3 million. The home purchase is coming just eight months after the NBA star was traded to the Chicago Bulls. The property is reportedly Lonzo's most expensive real estate purchase to date. 

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is gated and has an extra-long driveway, making it ideal for the NBA star. The sparse modern home is split across two levels and includes the most modern conveniences, measuring 6,195 square feet.

The property, built in 1974, has been remodeled to incorporate a large open floor plan with Fleetwood doors throughout for maximum indoor/outdoor movement.

Keep scrolling to see inside the opulent mansion. 

The Latest

Why Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Routine Is Amazing And Difficult

MMA News: Daniel Cormier Critiques Nick Diaz, Say's He Should Never Fight Again

Joe Biden Slammed For Creating Disinformation Governance Board

Christina Ricci Talks 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Sarah Palin Is Running Against Santa Claus For Congressional Seat

It Has Ample Space

A good view of the estate
Compass.com | Compass.com

The house has enough room for the entire Lonzo family and many guests. The 6,200 square feet of living space houses the gigantic mansion while still having ample space. 

`

No section of the house is visible from the road due to gates and an exceptionally long driveway. Though most of the land is hardscaped, with expansive patios around all sides of the house, the vast property covers more than two-thirds of an acre.

An infinity pool, two fire pits, an outdoor barbecue, a wet bar, and dining places are among the outside amenities. There is also a garage that might be used as an in-law suite, a gym, or an office.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

By chisom

Gorgeous San Fernando Valley View 

Beautiful View At Lonzo Ball's Newly Acquired Estate
Compass.com | Compass.com

The estate enjoys lengthy and expansive views of the San Fernando Valley from its secluded standpoint in the hills. The valley may also be seen from a balcony off one of the upper bedrooms or from the glass sliders surrounding much of the main level.

An infinity-edged swimming pool is surrounded by a wooden deck beyond the concrete terrace with its AstroTurf lawn and fire pit. 

The enormous backyard space is mainly covered with cement blocks to reduce irrigation use in the drought-prone area.

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

The Exotic Master's Bedrooms 

Bedroom at Lonzo Ball's Newly Acquired Property
Compass.com | Compass.com

There are four bedrooms upstairs, each with a full ensuite bathroom and retractable glass walls open to wraparound balconies. The main suite features a fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, and marble bathroom.

Additional Features

Great closet
Compass.com | Compass.com

The dining room offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills. A two-car attached garage transformed into a legal ADU with a kitchenette and full bath is also located on the main floor.

This implies that the homeowner may need to park his expensive vehicles in the spacious motor court. However, the estate's focus is clearly on entertaining, with enough seating and lounging facilities for the Bulls' complete current squad on the different patios and balconies.

A Real Estate Mogul 

Beautiful closet in Lonzo Ball's newly acquired property
Compass.com | Compass.com

Lonzo was born and raised in the Chino Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, roughly an hour's drive directly east of the city. In 2017, he paid $5.2 million for a European-style property with a 1,2000-square-foot guest house, pool, and cabana in Chino Hills, California. 

Lonzo's father, LaVar Ball, and his mother, Tina Ball, currently live on the property. His father described the house as the most fabulous house in an 80-mile radius. A year later, the 2017 NBA Draft's second overall pick purchased a $1.6 million unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in L.A.

Shortly after, Lonzo spent $510,000 for an empty land near his parents' Chino Hills house. The 2year-year-old continued to invest in Chino Hills after that, buying a $2 million five-bedroom home currently occupied by his ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia, with whom he had a daughter.

As it turns out, Lonzo is a real estate tycoon and businessman. As a result, he will most likely purchase more impressively-built properties in years to come. 

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Brooke Burke Runs Across Garden In Bikini

CrossFit Champion Brooke Wells In Bikini Shows Off Killer Abs

Doja Cat Tugs Down Miniskirt

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.