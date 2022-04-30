Lonzo Ball Buys Brand New Los Angeles Estate For $7.3 Million

Lonzo Ball has reportedly purchased a home in the Sherman Oaks region of suburban Los Angeles for $7.3 million. The home purchase is coming just eight months after the NBA star was traded to the Chicago Bulls. The property is reportedly Lonzo's most expensive real estate purchase to date.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is gated and has an extra-long driveway, making it ideal for the NBA star. The sparse modern home is split across two levels and includes the most modern conveniences, measuring 6,195 square feet.

The property, built in 1974, has been remodeled to incorporate a large open floor plan with Fleetwood doors throughout for maximum indoor/outdoor movement.

Keep scrolling to see inside the opulent mansion.