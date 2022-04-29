CJ Perry Impresses In Figure-Hugging Coachella Looks

Former WWE superstar CJ Perry shared a reel of some of her Coachella looks from the festival this year. The actress wore her hair in a shiny black shade throughout and switched up her festival fashion from short and sexy to skin-baring and bodycon styles.

The cover photo for her 5-style slide show featured her in a yellow and brown swirl maxi dress paired with white platform boots and a matching yellow and brown scarf. She also added a picture of herself in a black and white zebra print three-piece swimsuit featuring a triangle top, mini sarong, and string bottom.

Coachella Day One Look

Perry wore a red and white print two-piece on Coachella Day 1 while dancing to Harry Style's As It Was. It featured a backless cropped top with a thing cross strap and a drawstring high-slit maxi skirt. She paired her casual look with a bold link chain gold choker necklace, shiny multicolored chandelier earrings, red bat-eye sunglasses, and black combat boots. Perry topped her look with her shiny black hair reaching her back in wavy curls.

Tobe Miro Has His First Festival Experience

The athlete and actress revealed that this year was her husband, Tobe Miro's first Coachella experience. Show wore a blue marble swirl print dress with an open back and ruched body, then carried a distressed jean jacket to wear later when it got cold at night.

Perry paired her mini dress with a black platform boot and shared more slides showing her eating Pizza, kissing her husband, and throwing up peace signs.

Look Two At Revolve

Perry wore another two-piece set at the Revolve Festival consisting of a high-waist asymmetrical skirt flaunting her toned legs and a low-cut bandeau top with exaggerated balloon sleeves framing her toned arms. Perry's skirt has a frill on the hemline and a giant round buckle on the belt. She paired the outfit with a pair of nude lace-up stiletto sandals but ditched the jewelry since her animal print Bronx and Banco outfit was loud enough.

Enjoying The TikTok Trend

Creating TikTok videos is one of Perry's favorite pastimes, and she hasn't stopped since Coachella ended. Her recent video features a transition from a soft baby blue bra and a high-waist jean shorts to a velvet printed two-piece skirt and top combo from Shein. The top was a halter neck triangle-shaped hemline exposing her toned obliques, and she straightened her long black hair.

