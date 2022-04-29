CJ Perry Impresses In Figure-Hugging Coachella Looks

Former WWE superstar CJ Perry shared a reel of some of her Coachella looks from the festival this year. The actress wore her hair in a shiny black shade throughout and switched up her festival fashion from short and sexy to skin-baring and bodycon styles.

The cover photo for her 5-style slide show featured her in a yellow and brown swirl maxi dress paired with white platform boots and a matching yellow and brown scarf. She also added a picture of herself in a black and white zebra print three-piece swimsuit featuring a triangle top, mini sarong, and string bottom.