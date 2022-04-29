Halle Berry Flaunts Cleavage In Braless Jumpsuit

Halle Berry was perfection personified as she posed up a storm in a dazzling gold sequin jumpsuit for her latest Instagram share. Wearing Amen, the 55-year-old Hollywood star defied her age in a plunging one-piece with a cinched waist, ditching her bra and delivering an eyeful of cleavage.

"Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is," she wrote alongside a trio of photos captured at the seaside.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to the comments in large numbers to voice their agreement and to shower the Bruised director-star with effusive praise.

Scroll to see her post!