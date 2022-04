As CNBC reported, Bezos speculated that China may gain influence over the social network once the acquisition is complete.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" he asked in a tweet.

This was a direct reference to Musk describing Twitter as the modern-day town square that needs to follow free speech principles as outlined in the United States Constitution.

It is unclear how Musk plans to change Twitter's content moderation policies, but his apparent commitment to free speech has some worried about the spread of disinformation.