Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Celebrates Earth Day

CrossFit athlete Dani Elle Speegle joined in the world celebration of Earth Day on April 22 with a sexy snap of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit. The fitness model revealed that working out outdoors, especially on the beach, is her favorite thing. She also shared that the "research, preservation, conservation, and love for the ocean is near and dear" to her heart.

Hence, she partnered with TruGrit Fitness (one of the brands she influences for) to donate 10 percent of their sales from that day to the 29th to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Charity To Save The Earth

Speegle wore an earth-toned two-piece featuring a low-cut top and boy shorts for her shoot as the camera caught her weighted bar in motion after she dropped it in the water. The model's washboard body glistened with droplets and splashes while her bleached blonde hair stayed sleeked into a ponytail with her lips parted.

Dani Is An Easter Bunny

On Easter Day, Speegle dressed the part in a cheeky white lace underwear featuring a half-cup bra with a sheer collar and black tie worn over a G-string bottom. She completed her outfit with a black lace bunny ears headpiece while promoting her Trifecta Meal Plan. She joked about her 800,000-plus followers always talking about her starting an Only Fans account instead of listening to her promote healthy eating.

Preparing For The CrossFit Open Semi Finals

As the CrossFit Games approach, Speegle returned to work on Monday, ready to take on the weights in the gym. She looked spent, but pictures can be deceiving as she's emphasized more times than we can remember.

Luckily for her, Speegle has new workout-compatible trainers to aid her exercise, so there's no excuse not to put in her best at the next competition. Her chances look good anyway with her current 5th Position in the USA and 18th place worldwide.

Not Backing Down

Currently, the Icelandic women lead with Sara Sigmundsdottir in the first place and Annie Thorisdottir in second place. However, Speegle isn't willing to back down, especially since she has so much to prove after switching to CrossFit about two years ago, unlike most of her counterparts who've been in the game from young ages.

Speegle isn't as intense as many of her colleagues, but she proves that CrossFit can be fun with her lighthearted posts and jokes about taking as many breaks as she works out because Mondays are harrowing.

