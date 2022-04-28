Gabrielle Union Stuns In Cutout Maxi Dress

Close up of Gabrielle Union
Yummy mummy Gabrielle Union showed off her toned figure in a sultry walk down grand stairs wearing one of her NY and Company dresses. In February, the 49-year-old actress released a Spring collection in partnership with the brand featuring a range of casual corporate outfits in different colorways.

The collection has pantsuits, cocktail dresses, and formal cutout wear fit for every occasion. Union chose the latter for her fancy strut adding a cheeky caption that seems like an inside joke.

"Jokes on you — I didn’t fall. Link in bio for this stunning @nyandcompany dress 🤍"

Keep scrolling to see photos of Gabrielle's toned figure

Jokes On The Haters

The L.A. Finest actress wore a mono-sleeve cutout dress with a long sleeve on the left hand and a triangular openwork on the left midriff, baring her belly chain and toned abs. The maxi dress also has a short slit on the left leg showing off her toned leg and white NY and Company footwear.

Union styled her shiny black hair in a high curly ponytail and wore a subtle nude tone makeup to compliment her look.

Mother's Day Dress

For Mother's Day, Union shared a video of her Mother's Day dress - a knee-length mono-sleeve pink dress with a giant floral corsage on the shoulder. She styled her hair in the same curly high ponytail and wore simple diamond stud earrings as her choice accessories. The actress wrote,

"To all the moms, bonus moms, grandmothers, moms-to-be, mother figures and caregivers, this Mother's Day Dress Edit is for you," and NY & Co. replied, "We love all Moms and Mother Figures."

Celebrating Motherhood

As a mother of five children, including a two-year-old daughter, other children from her husband Dwayne Wade, and his nephew, Union has her hands full with parenting. In her 2017 Memoir We're Going to Need More Wine, she revealed that her journey into motherhood was tumultuous, especially since she suffered eight/nine miscarriages. In one of her Mother's Day tributes, she spoke about the challenges of celebrating the day as a woman going through private pains.

"Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling. For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion. To all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Mom's, Folks who Mother those that need it, Grandma's, House Mothers, I celebrate you today and everyday. Be good to yourselves."

Kaavia James Has Her Own Fans

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and their daughter Kaavia James
Since the birth of her daughter Kaavia-James, Union has fostered a close mother-daughter relationship. She opened a separate Instagram account with 1.9 million followers for the child, who has since garnered her own fans for being a spunky toddler. The actress also remains a great step-mom and aunt to Wade's children by other women and his nephew.

