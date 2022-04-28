Gabrielle Union Stuns In Cutout Maxi Dress

Yummy mummy Gabrielle Union showed off her toned figure in a sultry walk down grand stairs wearing one of her NY and Company dresses. In February, the 49-year-old actress released a Spring collection in partnership with the brand featuring a range of casual corporate outfits in different colorways.

The collection has pantsuits, cocktail dresses, and formal cutout wear fit for every occasion. Union chose the latter for her fancy strut adding a cheeky caption that seems like an inside joke.

"Jokes on you — I didn’t fall. Link in bio for this stunning @nyandcompany dress 🤍"

