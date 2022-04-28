MLB News: Tigers Can Make Run Despite Poor Start

Let's begin with the positives. Detroit's pitching, a sore spot in the past, has been a strength so far this season. While their team ERA dipped to 12th in the Majors following last night's 5-0 loss, their team ERA had been in the top 10 for most of the beginning of the season. Detroit's team ERA is still fifth in the American League.

Skubal and Manning have turned in impressive performances in their first few starts this season, both holding an ERA lower than 2.50. Veteran arm Drew Hutchinson has also turned in impressive displays, posting a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings.

Baez is performing as advertised, providing sparkling defense, passion, and clutch hitting. Torkelson leads the team in home runs with three long balls. Both have eight RBI, while Meadows leads the team with nine RBI.