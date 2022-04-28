The Detroit Tigers had high expectations entering the 2022 season. Following a year where the team overachieved and won 77 games, the team added veteran pieces to go with their emerging young core. Detroit acquired shortstop Javier Baez, catcher Tucker Barnhart, pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Andrew Chafin, and outfielder Austin Meadows in the offseason.
MLB News: Tigers Can Make Run Despite Poor Start
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Dejounte Murray For Derrick Rose & Three 1st-Round Picks In Proposed Deal
Lacking Despite Strong Team
Paired with pitchers Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning, as well as first baseman Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene, it seemed as if Detroit would be in a position to return to contention. And yet, things have not gotten off on the right foot to begin this Major League Baseball campaign.
The Good
Let's begin with the positives. Detroit's pitching, a sore spot in the past, has been a strength so far this season. While their team ERA dipped to 12th in the Majors following last night's 5-0 loss, their team ERA had been in the top 10 for most of the beginning of the season. Detroit's team ERA is still fifth in the American League.
Skubal and Manning have turned in impressive performances in their first few starts this season, both holding an ERA lower than 2.50. Veteran arm Drew Hutchinson has also turned in impressive displays, posting a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings.
Baez is performing as advertised, providing sparkling defense, passion, and clutch hitting. Torkelson leads the team in home runs with three long balls. Both have eight RBI, while Meadows leads the team with nine RBI.
The Bad
Baez, Meadows, and Torkelson have been good offensively, but they are of only a few bright spots. Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3000th hit recently and has hit .296 so far. Beyond those four, there isn't much.
Jeimer Candelario has stumbled his way to a .143 average in the early stages. He is joined by Eric Haase, Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop, and Willi Castro in holding a batting average below .200. The team's .623 OPS is 22nd among all of baseball, and its slugging percentage is 26th.
The Cause For Hope
Detroit is struggling offensively, but they aren't the only ones. According to Baseball Almanac, the league average batting average is .229 in the AL and .233 in the NL. Half of the teams in the league are hitting below average right now. This is likely due to the months-long lockout in the offseason, and the subsequent short Spring Training.
Detroit's pitching is fine. While rough starts happen, the bullpen is able to keep things in check and allow the Tigers a chance. It may feel like the team is destined for a disappointing year, but they started rough last year, going 9-24 to begin the season before going 68-61 the rest of the way. They had winning records against some of the best teams in baseball.
If Detroit can figure out how to correct their hitting woes, there's no reason to doubt that this team can make a run toward playoff contention.