NFL Free Agency: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Can Hit Free Agency in 2023

Although Brady could enter free agency next offseason, the star quarterback is certain about one thing concerning his NFL future.

During a recent interview with Complex, he voiced that he doesn't envision extending his career to age 50.

"I don't think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes," Brady said. "I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it's a big commitment and I'm away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my nine-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they're getting older... If I played till 50, I'd miss a lot of really important things in his life. And I don't wanna do that."

Brady may possess an unwavering passion for the game, he is well aware of the physical demands it requires to continue to play at a high level. He's already experienced that after extending his career well into his 40s.

The wear and tear will eventually become too much for him to handle, while his family will also factor greatly into the equation. Brady is taking it one year at a time and isn't looking beyond that.