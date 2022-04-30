Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and 21-year-old Addison Rae, who created an unexpected connection during the original Covid-19 quarantine, have a pretty enviable bond. Since the due became besties, they have made headlines for different exotic public appearances. Find out if their unlikely bond is still going strong.
Are Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Still Friends?
Kourtney And Addison Friendship Timeline
The Kardashians star and the social media personality first became friends in 2020 when Addison appeared in a TikTok video with Kourtney's son, Mason. Since then, Kourtney and Addison have been inseparable. These celebrity beauties' whirlwind bond has been nothing short of splendid, from workout sections to exotic vacations. Kourtney and Addison appear to have no care in the world as they keep making beautiful memories and enjoying their time as friends. These two already refer to each other as "besties."
How They Initially Met And Where They Stand
Addison and Kourtney's relationship is not only going stronger but has extended to the rest of the Kardashian family, including Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. However, while the media personality and Kourtney have been basking in their bond, their relationship has drawn applause as well as controversies.
During an episode of The Tom Ward Show, Addison named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes, revealed she met Kourtney through their mutual friend, David Dobrik. Amid the interview, Addison explained that Kourtney's son Mason loves her TikTok video, and after she surprised him, she continued to stick around, and they all got closer.
Going Strong
While Addison and Kourtney are both fun lovers, their relationship hasn't been one filled with hangouts alone. In August of 2021, Addison made her on-screen debut in the Netflix film He's All That, and Kourtney made several cameo appearances as a brand executive working with Addison's character.
Despite knowing each other for a short period, these stars' support of each other's careers has been impressive. After the success of the movie, Kourtney said in an interview, "We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm so glad she got to join me on this."
Kourtney also praised Addison, noting that she was very thankful for her support. Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian ae pretty much still good pals often hopping on social media to like each other's pictures from time and to time and also enjoy fun friendship dates.