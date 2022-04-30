Are Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Still Friends?

While Addison and Kourtney are both fun lovers, their relationship hasn't been one filled with hangouts alone. In August of 2021, Addison made her on-screen debut in the Netflix film He's All That, and Kourtney made several cameo appearances as a brand executive working with Addison's character.

Despite knowing each other for a short period, these stars' support of each other's careers has been impressive. After the success of the movie, Kourtney said in an interview, "We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm so glad she got to join me on this."

Kourtney also praised Addison, noting that she was very thankful for her support. Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian ae pretty much still good pals often hopping on social media to like each other's pictures from time and to time and also enjoy fun friendship dates.