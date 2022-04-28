Mets Share Encouraging Update On Ace Jacob DeGrom

The New York Mets' season didn't start with the best news. Their ace Jacob deGrom was going to miss a big chunk of the season after suffering a shoulder injury, once again raising questions about his durability.

Arguably the best pitcher in the Majors when healthy, deGrom was supposed to lead a rotation also featuring the likes of Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taylor Megill, and Carlos Carrasco; with Taljuan Walker also lurking around.

Now, fortunately, it seems like the 33-year-old is making great progress, as an MRI showed 'considerable healing' on his injured shoulder, per Mets manager Buck Showalter:

“He’s really upbeat and excited about the news and healing process that is taking place,” Showalter said. “With a guy you have had that long, you have got a lot of imaging that you have compared to, so he is chomping at the bit because he is ready to go and wants to come be a part of it and we do too.”

DeGrom's Return Isn't Imminent

Jacob deGrom
Giphy | New York Mets

But even though those are great news, that doesn't mean that deGrom's return to the mound is just around the corner. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, there's still no timetable for him to start throwing again:

"When exactly deGrom will start throwing again will depend entirely on how his shoulder reacts to the 'loading and strengthening' phase," Thosar reported. "So there is no timeline just yet on how soon deGrom can truly start building his pitch count. But for now, the fact that the right-hander’s scapula is healing is good news for a Mets team that so far has had no shortage of positive energy to begin the season."

deGrom hasn't been on the mound since early July 2021, spending most of the season on the IL with an elbow injury. He was having arguably the best season of his career and was all but a lock to win the Cy Young award.

The Mets Could Use Another Arm In The Bullpen

Citi Field
Shutterstock | 4156009

The Mets have been pretty solid out of the gate, yet their bullpen, mostly Trevor May, has struggled vastly. But even despite his 8.53 ERA after six appearances, Showalter still trusts he'll turn things around:

“His command has been off, but his stuff is solid,” Showalter said. “Sometimes you want something too much. It’s like he wants to do the job he’s capable of and know he can do, it’s just not quite in that flow yet. It’s almost like he wants it too much. I’m not going to take that away from him.”

Then again, just in case, the Mets are set to give veteran reliever Tommy Hunter a chance to prove his worth. Hunter, who knows Showalter from the Orioles, just signed a minor league contract and spent some time with the organization before being traded to the Twins last season:

“We are going to give [Hunter] an opportunity, he will have to take it and run with it, but he’s got a lot of competition,” Showalter added. “He’s got a big arm, he’s not scared, he will throw it over and very competitive nature and people like having him around on their club.”

The Mets currently hold the best record in the Majors and have proven to be legit World Series candidates. Add deGrom to that mix and this team could be quite special.

