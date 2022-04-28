Mets Share Encouraging Update On Ace Jacob DeGrom

The New York Mets' season didn't start with the best news. Their ace Jacob deGrom was going to miss a big chunk of the season after suffering a shoulder injury, once again raising questions about his durability.

Arguably the best pitcher in the Majors when healthy, deGrom was supposed to lead a rotation also featuring the likes of Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taylor Megill, and Carlos Carrasco; with Taljuan Walker also lurking around.

Now, fortunately, it seems like the 33-year-old is making great progress, as an MRI showed 'considerable healing' on his injured shoulder, per Mets manager Buck Showalter:

“He’s really upbeat and excited about the news and healing process that is taking place,” Showalter said. “With a guy you have had that long, you have got a lot of imaging that you have compared to, so he is chomping at the bit because he is ready to go and wants to come be a part of it and we do too.”