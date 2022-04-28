Olivia Culpo In Bikini Enjoys Brunch

Close up of Olivia Culpo
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo closed the last year with a slideshow of her most-liked pictures of 2021, and the top pick included a girly bikini. The frilly number was a two-piece floral print with a high-rise bottom and ruched center bandeau.

"What I’m understanding here is you guys like Christian, fashion/travel and underboob 😂 anything else you’d like to add for 2022? Perhaps an undershirt or is that a no no ??," she joked.

Her compilation got 242,000 likes of approval, and Olivia has since delivered on the three. Since January, the model has shared pictures showing off her underboob, fashion/travel content, and Christian posts.

Keep scrolling for more photos.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Join Forces With Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster

Inside Tour Of Madonna's Massive Hidden Hills Mansion

Inside Tour Of Kaley Cuoco's New Exquisite LA Home

Isiah Thomas Believes NBA's Top Players Must Be Reranked

NFL Free Agency: Chiefs May Bring Back Tyrann Mathieu

Flaunting Her Underboob

Olivia shared underboob content during Fashion Week first in a black cutout Mônot dress, flaunting her toned abs and slim waist. The model let her hair down in a curly wave to her shoulders.

Then, the model wore a Giambattista Valli sheer white dress flaunting her underboob and legs. The flowing dress had a see-through chiffon skirt paired with pointed-toe pumps, a blue mini tote, and a sleeked back bun.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Olivia Serves Christian Content

The 29-year-old also shared pictures of herself and her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey on vacation with her five million-plus followers. The pictures showed the couple in a spicy position, with McCaffrey lifting his girlfriend for a kiss.

Olivia wrote that she's always down for an adventure with her man alongside pictures of them at a Mountain resort in Jackson Hole. The post earned over 127,000 likes and 43 comments in approval including one from the star player's mother saying,

"Well, a simple kind of life never did me no harm, raising me a family and working on the farm. My days are filled with an easy country charm. Thank God, I’m a country boy.” - John Denver ❤️"

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

Serving More Christian And Travel Content

Olivia's couples baecation post earned over 169,000 likes leading her to share more of her adventures with her Instagram followers.

Earlier this year, she went on a trip with McCaffrey, her sisters, friends and their spouses. The ladies had so much fun strutting in their bikinis and showing off their goofy sides.

Making Good On Her Promise

Last week, the sisters attended the Coachella Valley festival taking their Culpo family charm along. The model's fashion throughout the event consisting of boots, bold buckle belts, and hats, drew inspiration from Cowboy/Cowgirl culture. So far, Olivia has stuck to her promise of serving underboobs, bikini fashion/travel, and Christian content.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Chills With Scott Disick Poolside

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

MLB News: 3 Yankees Players Who Could Be On The Trade Block

Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.