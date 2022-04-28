Olivia Culpo In Bikini Enjoys Brunch

Ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo closed the last year with a slideshow of her most-liked pictures of 2021, and the top pick included a girly bikini. The frilly number was a two-piece floral print with a high-rise bottom and ruched center bandeau.

"What I’m understanding here is you guys like Christian, fashion/travel and underboob 😂 anything else you’d like to add for 2022? Perhaps an undershirt or is that a no no ??," she joked.

Her compilation got 242,000 likes of approval, and Olivia has since delivered on the three. Since January, the model has shared pictures showing off her underboob, fashion/travel content, and Christian posts.

