Inside MLB Star Carlos Correa's $1.6M Modern Home

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has recently put his Houston home up for sale and the place is an absolute looker. Hitting the market in mid-March, the two-story contemporary/modern residence boasts sleek, monochrome interiors and a spacious backyard equipped with a swimming pool and a basketball court.

The 27-year-old baseball star, who previously played for the Houston Astros, is asking for $1.6 million for the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom spread, for which he forked up $1,148,000 back in 2017.

Tour it below!

Spacious Backyard

Carlos Correa's Houston home, sports court and batting cage view.
Built in 2012, which incidentally is the year that Correa was selected with the first pick by the Astros in the MLB Draft, the boxy, concrete and glass show palace is located in the heart of Montrose, in a gorgeous part of town "filled with restaurants, museums, and art galleries," per Realtor.com. Nestled behind a gated driveway, it features a brick two-car garage and spacious balconies on at least two sides.

According to the listing, the home comes with "beautiful landscaping" and guaranteed "security and privacy." Another big selling point is the 6,200-square-foot lot's backyard sports court, which features a batting cage in addition to the basketball court.

Scroll for more photos!

Pool & Hot Tub

Carlos Correa's Houston home, pool and spa view.
While they might be ready to say goodbye to their family home, Carrea and his wife, beauty pageant winner Daniella Rodriguez, have reportedly put the basketball court to good use during their joint nearly three-year tenure. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child last year, spent much of the COVID quarantine shooting hoops, as evidenced by Correra's Instagram posts at the time.

Other photos shared on the two-time All-Star's feed showed the spouses making good use of their hot tub and swimming pool, which has a water fountain and waterfall features.

Among the ritzy outdoor amenities is also a covered patio equipped with a TV and a gas-log fireplace, perfect for al-fresco dining.

Scroll for photos of the interiors!

Gourmet Kitchen

Carlos Correa's Houston home, open dining room and kitchen view.
Speaking of dining, the indoor living space spanning 3,657 square feet comes with an elegant open-floor dining room located on the main level. Spilling into a modern gourmet kitchen, it also opens into a sophisticated family room, with the entire home decorated in black-and-white with neutral gray and cream accents.

Likewise, the kitchen boasts sleek cabinetry and a marble eat-in island beneath a drum chandelier. Outfitted with a gas range and stainless steel appliances, it also has a large pantry and massive glass doors leading into the covered patio.

Keep going for more photos!

Family Room

Carlos Correa's Houston home, family room view.
Occupying the opposite corner across from the kitchen, the family room is anchored by a gas fireplace that sits next to the TV. Floating black shelves adorned with a selection of white vases add a sense of minimalistic decor, which permeates throughout the house. While you won't find colorful artwork on the walls, monochrome frames are strategically placed here and there. A glass coffee table mirrors the dining table, with matching white seating in both spaces.

Also on the main level, an ensuite bedroom can comfortably accommodate house guests or be converted into office space. A tech closet and a half bathroom complete the lower level.

Check out the primary suite below!

Master Bedroom

Carlos Correa's Houston home, primary suite view.
From the double ceiling foyer, a sleek silver staircase leads onto the upper level, where the primary suite is located. Boasting a private balcony and a commodious sitting area, the master bedroom comes with a spa-like bath with a walk-in shower and dual vanities. There's also a walk-in closet and a dual-sided fireplace with a TV mounted on the wall above.

The second floor features another ensuite bedroom, as well as an "open, spacious room" advertised in the listing as "perfect for your home office, exercise area, or media room complete with mini-bar." There's also a game room upstairs and a laundry room.

