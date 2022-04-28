Inside MLB Star Carlos Correa's $1.6M Modern Home

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has recently put his Houston home up for sale and the place is an absolute looker. Hitting the market in mid-March, the two-story contemporary/modern residence boasts sleek, monochrome interiors and a spacious backyard equipped with a swimming pool and a basketball court.

The 27-year-old baseball star, who previously played for the Houston Astros, is asking for $1.6 million for the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom spread, for which he forked up $1,148,000 back in 2017.

Tour it below!