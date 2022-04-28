NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Dejounte Murray For Derrick Rose & Three 1st-Round Picks In Proposed Deal

Trading three future first-round picks would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Murray's caliber. Murray would be a massive upgrade over Kemba Walker at the Knicks' starting point guard position. His potential arrival in New York is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor spacer.

This season where he was named an All-Star, the 25-year-old floor general averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.