The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer. After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Knicks obviously need to make major roster upgrades to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year. Based on their recent performance, there are several areas that the Knicks need to improve, including the starting point guard position.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Dejounte Murray For Derrick Rose & Three 1st-Round Picks In Proposed Deal
Dejounte Murray To Knicks
In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several floor generals who are expected to be available on the trading block this summer. These include Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Murray from the Spurs in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Derrick Rose and three future first-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for Murray.
Is Dejounte Murray Worth Giving Up Multiple 1st-Rounders?
Trading three future first-round picks would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Murray's caliber. Murray would be a massive upgrade over Kemba Walker at the Knicks' starting point guard position. His potential arrival in New York is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor spacer.
This season where he was named an All-Star, the 25-year-old floor general averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Dejounte Murray's Fit With RJ Barrett & Julius Randle
There would definitely be some questions regarding Murray's fit with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Like the two Knicks' franchise cornerstones, he also needs the ball in his hands to maximize his effectiveness on the court. Once they start playing together, the three of them will likely be needing to sacrifice some ball touches. However, if the trio of Murray, Randle, and Barrett could grow together and find the perfect chemistry, a new "Big Three" could rise in New York next season.
Why The Spurs Would Make The Trade
As of now, it remains unknown if the Spurs have any plan of trading Murray this summer. As Piercey noted, the Spurs are only expected to explore such trade if they are "looking to start all the way over" in the 2022 NBA offseason. By sending Murray to New York, Spurs would be acquiring three future first-round picks that they could use to add talented prospects who could be part of their rebuilding plans.
Rose may only be included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, but he could also serve as a great mentor to the Spurs' young core. The Spurs could try helping Rose rebuild his value before flipping him for a young player or future draft asset before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.