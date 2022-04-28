Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Photo Alluding To 'The Kardashians'

A picture really can say a thousand words. One photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian has fans of the smash hit Hulu series The Kardashians in an uproar. All it took to get fans clamoring for answers was a simple photo of a mic pack with Khloe Kardashian's name on it.

Kourtney ignited a firestorm across social media when she recently uploaded a photo of a mic pack with no caption. Everyone on social media immediately assumed that it was an indication that season 2 of their hit Hulu show is officially underway. Given the massive success of season one, there's no surprise that Hulu would want to capitalize on another one as quickly as possible.