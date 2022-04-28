Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Photo Alluding To 'The Kardashians'

A picture really can say a thousand words. One photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian has fans of the smash hit Hulu series The Kardashians in an uproar. All it took to get fans clamoring for answers was a simple photo of a mic pack with Khloe Kardashian's name on it.

Kourtney ignited a firestorm across social media when she recently uploaded a photo of a mic pack with no caption. Everyone on social media immediately assumed that it was an indication that season 2 of their hit Hulu show is officially underway. Given the massive success of season one, there's no surprise that Hulu would want to capitalize on another one as quickly as possible.

Kourtney's Quiet Clue

Kourtney's quiet clue about the upcoming second season told a lot more than it seemed at first glance. A compilation of Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner’s various social media posts all from the same day Sunday showed a group event.

Fans were recently told that they'd have to wait until the second season to get a glimpse at Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. However, it looks like that might be coming a lot sooner than later.

'The Kardashians' Season One Success

Kim Kardashian
Shutterstock | 238630

The Kardashians having a quick turnaround for a second season is a no-brainer given the recent news touted by the network. Hulu revealed that “The Kardashians is the most-watched series premiere on Hulu in the United States". This news comes after the famous family returned to television on their network after almost a year off the air.

The numbers are based on the premiere episode hours watched in the first three days of its release. A second season was already confirmed when early details about the deal were revealed. The Kardashians is set to be spread out into four 10-episode seasons. Fans of the show won't have to wait long for more episodes of the hit series.

Keeping Up With The Rumors

Khloe Kardashian
Giphy | E!

Rumors regarding the production of the second season are nothing compared to the rumors this family deals with on a daily basis. The women of the show are always under a barrage of public scrutiny and speculation.

From cheating rumors to plastic surgery allegations, the streets are always talking about what's going on in the lives of the Kardashian family. Luckily for fans of the sisters, they're all usually willing to put it out there for the world to see. Everything that happens in their lives typically plays out in front of the camera.

