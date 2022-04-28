'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Announces Separation From Husband

It's another round of chaos for the personal life of Real Housewives Of Potomac's Ashley Darby. Her marriage to Michael Darby has been a focal point of drama and scandal through each of her six seasons on the show. However, it appears that the two are finally calling it quits for good.
Ashley recently confirmed the rumors that she and her husband Michael are separating after nearly eight years of marriage. Ashley and Michael share two sons together, and she's expected to walk away with a large sum of money as a result of the probable divorce.