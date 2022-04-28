'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Announces Separation From Husband

Ashley Darby
instagram | Ashley Darby

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

It's another round of chaos for the personal life of Real Housewives Of Potomac's Ashley Darby. Her marriage to Michael Darby has been a focal point of drama and scandal through each of her six seasons on the show. However, it appears that the two are finally calling it quits for good.

Ashley recently confirmed the rumors that she and her husband Michael are separating after nearly eight years of marriage. Ashley and Michael share two sons together, and she's expected to walk away with a large sum of money as a result of the probable divorce.

The Latest

'I'm Shocked I Have Clothes On Too': Lizzo Entertains On 'SNL'

'RHOA' Cast Release Photo Without Bravo's Consent

Kaia Gerber Tans In Underwear

Simone Biles Stuns In Summer Dress

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Deal Sends Rudy Gobert To New York For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

Ashley And Michael Call It Quits

Ashley Darby
Shutterstock | 564025

Ashley didn't mince words in her official statement regarding the news of her separation. She said, "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate." 

Given the nature of their tumultuous marriage, it's easy to speculate as to what the final straw was. In her statement, Ashley was aware of this and stated, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing difference. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Ashley ended her statement by telling her followers and fans that she and Michael were simply "at different stages in our lives." The age gap was always there, but it's nearly a decade into their marriage that the stages of their lives become a mitigating factor.

Entertainment

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

By chisom

A Marriage Full Of Scandals

Ashley Darby
Giphy | Slice

Ashley and Michael's marriage had no shortage of problems during the last six seasons of RHOP. From the beginning, they were plagued by moments of infidelity and even an alleged instance of groping a cameraman.

Ashley received constant negative feedback from her costars about her marriage to Michael. Throughout her tenure on the show, she's gone back and forth with many other Housewives over his alleged wrongdoings. However, Ashley never wavered and always had his back.

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Ashley's Divorce Will Play Out This Season On 'RHOP'

Cameras are currently rolling on the seventh season of RHOP. Since Ashley's announcement of separation comes while the season is filming, it's set to play out when it returns later this year. It's likely going to be a focal point of the season alongside the rumored feud between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant.

Ashley's never been scared to air out her dirty laundry, so this should be no different. There's no word as of now regarding an official return date for RHOP.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Nastia Liukin Goes All-White In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Lea Bouard In Bikini Chills With Flamingos

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.