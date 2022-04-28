'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Announces Separation From Husband

Ashley didn't mince words in her official statement regarding the news of her separation. She said, "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

Given the nature of their tumultuous marriage, it's easy to speculate as to what the final straw was. In her statement, Ashley was aware of this and stated, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing difference. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Ashley ended her statement by telling her followers and fans that she and Michael were simply "at different stages in our lives." The age gap was always there, but it's nearly a decade into their marriage that the stages of their lives become a mitigating factor.