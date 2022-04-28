'RHOA' Cast Release Photo Without Bravo's Consent

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have allegedly taken matters into their own hands to promote the upcoming 14th season. A new (arguably better) cast photo recently surfaced, and new details are finally emerging about the photo.

In a photo that many are calling much better than the one released by Bravo, the ladies are all dressed up in white. The backdrop of the picture has a giant peach, and it's more detailed than the one being used in official promotions. All six of the main wives are present in the photo including returning vet Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton who finally got her peach after over a decade as a "friend".

Bravo's Lack Of 'RHOA' Promotion

Kenya Moore
New details are emerging about the RHOA cast's new group photo, and all of them make Bravo look bad. It's being reported that the cast actually funded the photo themselves, and the network "had nothing to do with it." In fact, Bravo was entirely unaware that the alternate picture was taking place. The women reportedly "felt like they needed to take marketing/PR into their own hands for the upcoming season."

Keep Scrolling For Photoshoot Video

All of the women were present in person for the group photo with the exception of Marlo. She was edited into the picture which she shared on her personal social media accounts.

Putting Their Differences Aside

Sheree Whitfield
As evident in the official trailer, these women have no shortage of issues with each other. However, they were able to put these differences aside in order to help the new season have the best chance of succeeding.

Despite any drama between the cast, not only did they fund this picture on their own, but they also footed the bill for their own promo video. The video is reportedly coming season and will feature the entire group. This will serve as an alternative to the official video by Bravo which is using mostly recycled footage from past seasons.

Marlo's Alleged No Show

Even though the ladies came together as an ensemble, one of the women didn't show up in person. Marlo allegedly canceled at the last minute and had to be superimposed into the final picture. Even though she wasn't there for the photo or video, she still posted it on her social media.

However, the version Marlo uploaded to her Instagram is an unedited version that doesn't have the same retouches as the official. It's being alleged that Marlo posted this out of spite to another wife. There's no word which wife she did that to, but she's on the outs with Kenya Moore and feuds with Kandi Burruss this season, so it could be either.

