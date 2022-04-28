Kaia Gerber Tans In Underwear

Kaia Gerber was all legs as she ditched her pants for a little tanning session on the grass in an older photo shared with her 7.7 million Instagram followers. Rocking nothing but underwear and a cozy hoodie, the 20-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford showed off her supermodel pins and got showered with compliments by her fans.

While her bare legs definitely snatched attention in the sunkissed snapshot that also teased her perfect abs, the focus of Gerber's post was actually the hoodie, one that she designed herself in collaboration with Malibu-based loungewear brand Bleusalt.

Check it out below!