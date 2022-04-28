NFL Free Agency: Chiefs May Bring Back Tyrann Mathieu

The Chiefs may have turned the page on Mathieu as their clear-cut option in the secondary, but the franchise isn't closing the door on a return.

Days before the 2022 NFL Draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach voiced that the organization may be open to bringing the 29-year-old back.

"He's a guy that knows what he wants and he's going to be selective," Veach said via CBS Sports. "I'm sure he has some choices out there. He's an accomplished player and he's done a lot of things in this league. So, I don't think he's in a rush to make a decision, I think he has choices.

"I'm not surprised just because when you've done the things he's done -- you've won Super Bowls and made Pro Bowls -- I don't think there's a need to rush. Take all the information in, spend time with your family and let the decision come to you as opposed to forcing the decision."

Mathieu had a strong desire to remain in Kansas City, but that option didn't present itself. If his free-agency market doesn't pick up, the three-time Pro Bowler could explore a return. The Chiefs would welcome him back, given his experience and strong familiarity with their defensive game plan.

All that's not to say that bringing him back aboard is a shoo-in, but the option is there if the scenario plays out in a certain fashion.