Tigers At Twins [April 27] - MLB Game Predictions

The Tigers' strong bullpen is getting even stronger, as left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin was activated off the injured list Tuesday morning. The southpaw signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Detroit following a 2021 season that saw him put up a combined 1.83 ERA in 68.2 innings across 71 appearances for the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.
For the Twins, right-hander Sonny Gray will not be activated off the injured list on Wednesday despite being eligible. He has missed time with a hamstring issue. Catcher Gary Sanchez is considered day-to-day with an abdominal injury and may require a stint on the 10-day IL if the issue persists.
Right-hander Michael Pineda makes his second start for the Tigers, facing his former team. Pineda faced another former team of his in the New York Yankees his last time out, throwing five scoreless innings as the Tigers won 3-0. Opposing him will be fellow right-hander Joe Ryan. Ryan is off to a nice start in 2022, holding a 2-1 record with a sparkling 1.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings of work this year.