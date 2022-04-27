Tigers At Twins [April 27] - MLB Game Predictions

The Tigers have gotten off to a slow start this season. While their team ERA ranks seventh in the entire league and third in the American League, their bats have not gotten off to the same start. Their OPS ranks 19th and they own the fifth-lowest slugging percentage across all of Major League Baseball. Tuesday night's game exemplifies their slow offensive start. All four of Detroit's runs came off of the bat of one man - offseason acquisition Javier Baez.

"That was an ugly ending," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told the Detroit Free Press. "I didn't say anything to the group. I'll work my way into the dining area and sit down with some guys. We got to pick ourselves up and get back to the ballpark tomorrow. It was a cold night. We did a lot of good things. It didn't end our way. It'll be hopefully better tomorrow."