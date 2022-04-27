Tigers At Twins [April 27] - MLB Game Predictions

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera manning his position
Shutterstock | 340777

Tristin McKinstry

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins continue their three-game series after a bizarre ending to their matchup Tuesday night.

The Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the 8th inning off the back of a Javier Baez three-run home run. Detroit brought on closer Gregory Soto for the ninth inning, but with one out, the Twins walked off a rather unconventional way.

The teams go back at it again Wednesday in another installment of their American League Central division rivalry.

The Tigers Must Bounce Back

Michael Cabrera on field
Shutterstock | 840655

The Tigers have gotten off to a slow start this season. While their team ERA ranks seventh in the entire league and third in the American League, their bats have not gotten off to the same start. Their OPS ranks 19th and they own the fifth-lowest slugging percentage across all of Major League Baseball. Tuesday night's game exemplifies their slow offensive start. All four of Detroit's runs came off of the bat of one man - offseason acquisition Javier Baez.

"That was an ugly ending," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told the Detroit Free Press. "I didn't say anything to the group. I'll work my way into the dining area and sit down with some guys. We got to pick ourselves up and get back to the ballpark tomorrow. It was a cold night. We did a lot of good things. It didn't end our way. It'll be hopefully better tomorrow."

Twins Look To Take Series

Joe Mauer on field
Wikimedia | Lepricavark

The Twins (9-8) sit atop the AL Central entering play Wednesday and look to take this series against a Tigers team that has ambitions of winning the division. Minnesota, like Detroit, also added a superstar shortstop in free agency with their signing of Carlos Correa. This created an interesting showdown, and the first bout went the way of Correa's outfit. A win that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will take any day of the week.

"We made some boo-boos on the bases, and we somehow made our way out of it and smell like roses," he told the StarTribune. "Once in awhile you walk away and you just kind of throw your hands in the air, and you smile, and you take the win."

Stats and Injuries

Michael Fulmer pitching
Wikimedia | Lepricavark

The Tigers' strong bullpen is getting even stronger, as left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin was activated off the injured list Tuesday morning. The southpaw signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Detroit following a 2021 season that saw him put up a combined 1.83 ERA in 68.2 innings across 71 appearances for the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.

For the Twins, right-hander Sonny Gray will not be activated off the injured list on Wednesday despite being eligible. He has missed time with a hamstring issue. Catcher Gary Sanchez is considered day-to-day with an abdominal injury and may require a stint on the 10-day IL if the issue persists.

Right-hander Michael Pineda makes his second start for the Tigers, facing his former team. Pineda faced another former team of his in the New York Yankees his last time out, throwing five scoreless innings as the Tigers won 3-0. Opposing him will be fellow right-hander Joe Ryan. Ryan is off to a nice start in 2022, holding a 2-1 record with a sparkling 1.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings of work this year.

Prediction

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is congratulated
Giphy | MLB

The Tigers are a safe bet to bounce back in this one. Pineda knows this lineup well, and Detroit has a reliable bullpen for the first time in years. Minnesota has home-field advantage, but they have one of the worst bullpen ERA's in the league as of now. This could very well be a pitcher's duel, and one or two runs could make the difference. The Tigers win and rebuild some confidence after Tuesday night's blunder.

