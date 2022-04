The main reason why the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the best teams in all of baseball and have a legitimate chance of winning a World Series is that they offer one of the best lineups in baseball. Guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, George Springer, Matt Chapman, and Teoscar Hernandez are some of the elite hitters in their lineup, among many others.

If Toronto is going to be the team that everybody expects them to be, they're going to have to continue hitting at a high level. Although they do currently lead the MLB in slugging percentage, Torontos' offense hasn't even been as scary as it could possibly be in the near future.