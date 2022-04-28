Simone Biles Stuns In Summer Dress

Biles and Owens have been going stronger since their relationship made headlines, and it appears that the Olympian, 25, will be walking down the aisle soon. In a recent interview, Biles dished out details of her dream nuptials to Owen, which she confirmed will take place in 2023.

The mental health advocate dived into details of her wedding plans during a discussion about launching her limited-edition activewear collection for kids in partnership with Athena Girl. Speaking on the big day she desires, Biles said her wedding plans have been progressing pretty well, although she had some difficulty finding a location. She is also currently ticking items off her to-do list successfully, including her outfits for the occasion.

The bride-to-be has already picked her dresses, which has been the easiest part of planning so far. However, while selecting the perfect dresses from renowned designer Galia Lahav was easy, Biles and her sweetheart have had difficulty streamlining their invite list. Biles explained,

"Both of us know so many people, but we want to keep it intimate and private with our closest family and friends. So, I think the guest list has been the hardest."