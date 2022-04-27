Brooke Burke Runs Across Garden In Bikini

Fitness trainer Brooke Burke teased fans that her nuptials are pending alongside a sexy picture of her toned body. The 50-year-old, who has a fitness business, constantly shares her body changes with over half a million Instagram followers to encourage them in their fitness journeys. While the world celebrated Earth Day on April 22, Burke joined in the festivities, albeit untraditional. Rather than plant a tree or do something related to that, Burke shared a scenic video of herself running across a garden.

