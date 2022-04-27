Melissa Gorga In Cut-Out Dress Insults Everyone

Melissa Gorga's shiny gold dress from the 3-part Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion was the talk of the internet when the teaser first dropped. She wowed everyone with her simple yet gorgeous style wearing an asymmetrical cutout dress showing off her toned abs and legs.

Melissa paired the dress with a silky straight blunt cut hairstyle and even subtler makeup but nothing could've prepared the viewers for the explosive reaction she had to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice excluding her from her bridal party. The worst part was that Melissa found out on TV!