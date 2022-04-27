Melissa Gorga In Cut-Out Dress Insults Everyone

Melissa Gorga's shiny gold dress from the 3-part Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion was the talk of the internet when the teaser first dropped. She wowed everyone with her simple yet gorgeous style wearing an asymmetrical cutout dress showing off her toned abs and legs.

Melissa paired the dress with a silky straight blunt cut hairstyle and even subtler makeup but nothing could've prepared the viewers for the explosive reaction she had to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice excluding her from her bridal party. The worst part was that Melissa found out on TV!

Melissa Calls Everyone Losers

In the teaser, we can hear Melissa say, "Everybody here is a f**king Loser," alongside a gesture of the letter L on over forehead. The reunion clip shows Teresa going off on Joe, saying that he should've defended her and her boyfriend Louis Ruelas from Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno, by smacking him [Benigno] upside the head.

Joe walks off, telling Teresa to be a sister for once in her life and calling her a Moron. Teresa then calls Joe a B*tch Boy causing Joe to walk off the reunion set and declare, "I'm Done. F*ck you people. I Quit."

Melissa Is Upset With Teresa

Melissa Gorga in red dress
Shutterstock | 64736

Teresa explains (we'll hear all about it next week, May 3) why Melissa isn't part of her bridal party and the 43-year-old replied,

"You remember whose been there through all your sh*t. Family, Family. I Love Family. Bullsh*t."

The Envy by MG owner was clearly frustrated with her sister-in-law especially after watching her berate her husband in front of everyone. Joe even asked Teresa to stop belittling him before his epic walk-off-set moment.

Thanking Margaret Josephs For Being A Great Friend

During her interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Melissa told the host that the tension between her and Teresa is still thick and they're not on speaking terms. She chose Margaret Josephs over Teresa on "Who Will It Be" because the former has been more loyal to her than her supposed sister-in-law.

Earlier this month, Melissa shared a sweet message for Margaret on her birthday calling her a powerhouse in pigtails while thanking her for being a great friend.

Who's Ready For More Drama?

Melissa shared a sultry picture flaunting her cleavage and toned abs in a casual two-piece while promoting the season finale last night. She wrote,

"Are you Ready for the season finale!!! Time for these Jersey girls to leave Nashville!!!"

