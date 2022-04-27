Megan Fox Resembles 'Deck Of Tarot Cards' In Marc Jacobs

Megan Fox covered the April issue of Glamour Magazine Spain and UK, opening up in her most candid interview yet about how her choices provoke others despite not acting to please anyone. Fox spoke about dealing with the Male Gaze in Hollywood and sexualization at a young age, saying she thought she was ahead of the #MeToo Movement that rocked the industry.

Unfortunately, speaking out against misogyny didn't sit well with Directors and Producers in the industry, leading anonymous writers to spread rumors about her being difficult to work with! The experience caused her to step back from the spotlight for a while before returning and reclaiming her life as a Feminist Icon.