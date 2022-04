In one of the "Juice" singer's posts, she wrote, "IM THE FIRST HOST TO EVER INTRODUCE THEMSELVES." This information was incorrect as fans pointed out that Chance the Rapper was also a host and musical guest in 2019. Lizzo did not hesitate to correct the information she posted online with, "Whoops, lol they told me I was the first woman then, haha it's all good!". Though if the singer was looking for a gender-free title, she argued it could be done since she introduced herself in the first person, unlike Chance the Rapper, who introduced herself with "Ladies and gentlemen…. Chance the Rapper''

Watch Lizzo break character and laugh throughout the sketches.