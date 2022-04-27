UFC News: 'He's Not Ready' Dana White Discusses Conor McGregor's Return

It has been nine months since former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor last fought in the Octagon. "The Notorious" was supposed to have his revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but things didn't go as he expected. Not only did he fail to defeat Poirier, but he also suffered an injury that put him on the sideline for a long period of time.

Though he's yet to make an official announcement regarding his next fight, McGregor has already started making noise on social media, making some people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he returns to the Octagon.

Dana White On Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor talking to reporters
Shutterstock | 1966235

In the past months, McGregor has already been linked to several big names who would potentially be his next opponent when he fights again in the UFC. However, as of now, UFC president Dana White admitted that they still haven't scheduled a match for McGregor. In an interview with The Sun, White said "The Notorious" is "not ready" to fight, adding that they will only start searching for his opponents when the doctor gives him clearance to enter the Octagon again.

“I literally have nothing for him (Conor McGregor) right now, he’s not ready,” White said. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance, we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

Conor McGregor Could Return In Early Fall

Conor McGregor smiling
Shutterstock | 2405993

Speaking to reporters in late February, McGregor said that he's planning to start sparring in April. If everything goes smoothly with his rehabilitation and training, the 33-year-old mixed martial artist hopes to fight in July where he's aiming to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. However, if he's the one to be asked, White thinks that McGregor won't fight until early fall.

“If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall,” White said regarding McGregor's UFC return.

Fight With Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor answering questions
Wikimedia | TBMNY

Oliveira isn't the only UFC champion that McGregor is targeting to become his next opponent when he sets foot in the Octagon again. In mid-March, McGregor told The Mac Life that he also wants to schedule a fight against Kamaru Usman, who is currently the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy.

Kamaru Usman's Response To Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor posing in front of reporters
Wikimedia | BMF BMF

Like Oliveira, Usman has also expressed willingness to fight McGregor in the Octagon. Usman is aware that facing "The Notorious" will ensure him a huge payday. However, before he considers scheduling a match with McGregor, Usman has one condition.

"If this little Irish b**** wins he gets his title shot next," Usman told TMZ.

McGregor hasn't won a match since UFC 246 when he defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO. After that, McGregor suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Poirier.

