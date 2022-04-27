UFC News: 'He's Not Ready' Dana White Discusses Conor McGregor's Return

It has been nine months since former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor last fought in the Octagon. "The Notorious" was supposed to have his revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but things didn't go as he expected. Not only did he fail to defeat Poirier, but he also suffered an injury that put him on the sideline for a long period of time.

Though he's yet to make an official announcement regarding his next fight, McGregor has already started making noise on social media, making some people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he returns to the Octagon.