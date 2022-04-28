NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Deal Sends Rudy Gobert To New York For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

Rudy Gobert warming up before All-Star Game
The New York Knicks may need to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason. They may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but he has already played the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though they are open to keeping him long-term in New York, the former No. 36 pick is yet to give them an assurance that he's planning to re-sign in the 2022 NBA free agency.

Potential Replacement For Mitchell Robinson - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert taking a free throw
One of the players that the Knicks could target on the trade market to replace Robinson is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Gobert from the Jazz this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, and two 2023 first-round picks to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert.

Is Rudy Gobert Available?

Rudy Gobert taking a free throw
As of now, the Jazz are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to trade Gobert this summer. So far, they are focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, in the past months, rumors have been swirling around Gobert's future in Utah.

If they suffer an early playoff exit this year, the popular belief around the league is the Jazz will break up their young superstar duo. With Donovan Mitchell considered as the face of the franchise, Gobert will likely be the one to go should the Jazz decide to split up their tandem.

Rudy Gobert A Better Version Of Mitchell Robinson

Rudy Gobert during the All-Star Game
Gobert would be a great addition to the Knicks. He would be a massive upgrade over Robinson at the Knicks' starting center position. Aside from having more experience, Gobert is a better scorer, rebounder, and defender than Robinson. This season, the 29-year-old French big man is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 71.3 percent from the field. Also, unlike Robinson, who has dealt with numerous injuries in the past years, health isn't much of a major concern for Gobert.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Jazz?

Rudy Gobert taking a free throw
The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Jazz if they no longer believe that the tandem of Gobert and Mitchell is the key to ending their title drought. Acquiring all those assets in exchange for Gobert would give the Jazz the option to remain competitive or start a full-scale rebuild this summer. If they decide to continue building around Mitchell, the Jazz may consider keeping Rose and Fournier to boost their depth and move Reddish and the two future first-round picks in a separate deal to acquire a quality veteran on the trade market.

