NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Deal Sends Rudy Gobert To New York For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

As of now, the Jazz are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to trade Gobert this summer. So far, they are focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, in the past months, rumors have been swirling around Gobert's future in Utah.

If they suffer an early playoff exit this year, the popular belief around the league is the Jazz will break up their young superstar duo. With Donovan Mitchell considered as the face of the franchise, Gobert will likely be the one to go should the Jazz decide to split up their tandem.