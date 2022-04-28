NBA News: Joel Embiid Calls Out James Harden After His Scoring Struggles Against Raptors

The 76ers are facing the potential reality of playing in an all-or-nothing Game 7 against the Raptors after taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

After Philadelphia dropped Game 5 on their home floor on Monday night, Embiid didn't beat around the bush regarding his frustration concerning Harden's play.

"I've been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That's not really my job, that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots. Especially if they're going to guard me the way they've been guarding me."

"But that's really not my job. But we all need to be better offensively. We missed a bunch of wide-open shtos, at times I just felt like we just invited, when I was getting doubled, we were not aggressive attacking the ball."

Embiid has expressed that firm notion since Harden arrived, stating that he wants the 10-time All-Star to be the offensive game-changer he's been throughout his career. However, Harden has struggled to find any consistency with his scoring.

Through the first five games of the series, he's averaging 18.4 points while shooting 37.3% from the floor on 13.4 attempts per contest. Harden hasn't been consistently aggressive with his shot selection, recording nine shots in Game 2 and 11 in Game 5.

Embiid knows that if the 76ers hope to contend for an NBA title, the former league MVP needs to be assertive offensively.