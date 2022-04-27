NBA News: Kyrie Irving Confirms His Commitment to the Nets

The Nets have several situations to address in the coming months, headlined by Irving's future.

The 30-year-old holds a player option for next season that he will likely choose to decline. After Monday's Game 4 loss to the Celtics, Irving discussed the matter, voicing that he remains committed to Durant and the Nets for the long haul.

"When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai, the owner) and Sean (Marks, the GM) and just our group of family members that we have in our organization," Irving said via CBS Sports. "So it's not just about me and Kev, I don't want to make it just about that."

As the past has proven, it's hard to trust Irving with his words regarding his commitment to a franchise. He previously stated that he would re-sign with the Celtics but chose to depart in free agency for the Nets.

It's not to suggest that will happen again, but Irving's actions will speak much louder than his words.