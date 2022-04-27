NBA News: Kyrie Irving Confirms His Commitment to the Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving
Bob Garcia IV

After the Brooklyn Nets stumbled to a crushing first-round playoff exit against the Boston Celtics, the focus quickly shifted to the franchise's long-term future.

Kyrie Irving sits at the forefront of the discussion as he holds a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign. The star point guard has promptly addressed his long-term plans with the Nets.

Nets Fall to Disappointing First-Round Playoff Sweep

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving
The Nets entered the 2021-22 season as the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA title.

However, Irving's firm stance regarding not taking the COVID-19 vaccine combined with injury issues with Kevin Durant and James Harden's departure, prevented the team from finding its identity. Those factors contributed to Brooklyn to fall in a frustrating sweep in the first round of the playoffs to the Celtics.

With the Nets' fate sealed, Irving discussed his plans for his long-term future.

Kyrie Irving Says He's Commmited to the Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving warms up for an NBA game.
The Nets have several situations to address in the coming months, headlined by Irving's future.

The 30-year-old holds a player option for next season that he will likely choose to decline. After Monday's Game 4 loss to the Celtics, Irving discussed the matter, voicing that he remains committed to Durant and the Nets for the long haul.

"When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai, the owner) and Sean (Marks, the GM) and just our group of family members that we have in our organization," Irving said via CBS Sports. "So it's not just about me and Kev, I don't want to make it just about that."

As the past has proven, it's hard to trust Irving with his words regarding his commitment to a franchise. He previously stated that he would re-sign with the Celtics but chose to depart in free agency for the Nets.

It's not to suggest that will happen again, but Irving's actions will speak much louder than his words.

Do the Nets Hold the Same Commitment With Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving jogs down the court.
As much as Irving wants to extend his tenure, the question is whether that feeling is mutual with the Nets.

In his brief stint in Brooklyn, he's put the organization through plenty of headaches. His firm stance on not taking the COVID-19 vaccine kept out for the first 35 games of this past season. Meanwhile, he missed time in the 2020-21 campaign due to personal matters he chose to kept the team out of the loop.

Irving is certainly one of the game's top talents, but the other matters that come with him could impact the Nets contract talks with the star point guard.

