'Love Is Blind' Star Shake Launches 'Love Is Blurry' Podcast

Although season two of Netflix's reality dating show Love is Blind has ended, the drama surrounding the cast members continues to play out behind the scenes.

Shake Chatterjee, star of Love Is Blind, recently announced the debut of a podcast called "Love is Blurry."

Shake announced the podcast less than a week after reuniting with the rest of the season two cast for the Netflix reality show's reunion. He responded with "Love is Blurry" after being asked by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey why he came on the show if he's so obsessed with looks.

