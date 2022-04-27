'Love Is Blind' Star Shake Launches 'Love Is Blurry' Podcast

Although season two of Netflix's reality dating show Love is Blind has ended, the drama surrounding the cast members continues to play out behind the scenes.

Shake Chatterjee, star of Love Is Blind, recently announced the debut of a podcast called "Love is Blurry."

Shake announced the podcast less than a week after reuniting with the rest of the season two cast for the Netflix reality show's reunion. He responded with "Love is Blurry" after being asked by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey why he came on the show if he's so obsessed with looks.

Shake Defends Himself 

While defending himself when asked why he came on the show when he is so obsessed with looks, Shake recalled that he stood by his sizeist comments.

He noted during the initial courting phase when they could not see each, he often asked women on the show if they would be able to sit on his shoulders whether or not they exercised.

Shake maintained that he stood by what he said while also stating, "We all have our preferences. This show is about finding love, it’s not about finding a wife.”

Official 'Love Is Blurry' Instagram Page

The veterinarian posted a screenshot of the Love Is Blurry podcast's Instagram page with the quote, "The truth only offends those who live outside of it. @loveisblurry.pod coming soon."

The podcast's account presently has 10.5k Instagram followers, and the first episode was released on 12 April 2022 on Apple and Spotify.

Watch Sneak Peek

The announcement of the official Instagram page of the podcast sparked a lot of excitement among fans. Underneath the post were multiple comments from fans. 

One fan commented, "You’re a menace to society and I am here for it😂." 

"'Love is blurry,' 🤣🤣 Best quote on the entire show 🙌," commented another fan. 

A third user commented, "Gotta stretch that 15 min as far as it can go." 

Wondering Why?

From the look of things, the Love is Blind show was not enough for Shake to prove his point, so he decided to start the podcast to ensure that everyone sees things from his perspective. 

The idea may seem a little crazy, but the reality television star has decided not to hold back when sharing his thoughts and beliefs.

Already, the podcast has had about five guests. Recently, a new episode featuring Rodrigo García Platas was released. 

Shake's fans and others are thrilled by the podcast and cannot stop talking about it. It seems he will be getting more attention from it in the future. 

