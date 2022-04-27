Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Carrie Underwood never fails to impress. The Grammy-winning singer put on a glittering display in sparkly Dolce & Gabbana in 2022, but it's an older photo fans are gushing over. The 39-year-old country star turned heads as fans gushed over a photo of her in a gold glitter minidress, one showing off her world-famous legs and her flawless sense of style.

Carrie is adored for jazzing it up on the red carpet as she shows off her gym-honed body, and this look definitely proved a winner for fans of the "Cry Pretty" hitmaker.