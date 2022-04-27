Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Carrie Underwood close up
Geri Green

Carrie Underwood never fails to impress. The Grammy-winning singer put on a glittering display in sparkly Dolce & Gabbana in 2022, but it's an older photo fans are gushing over. The 39-year-old country star turned heads as fans gushed over a photo of her in a gold glitter minidress, one showing off her world-famous legs and her flawless sense of style.

Carrie is adored for jazzing it up on the red carpet as she shows off her gym-honed body, and this look definitely proved a winner for fans of the "Cry Pretty" hitmaker.

Stuns In Glitter Minidress

All smiles and looking red-carpet-ready, Carrie posed at the AMAs while confidently with her hands on her hips. The "Southbound" singer had gone leggy and plunging as she wore a gold and sparkle-adorned minidress, one boasting peachy hues, a silver sheer chest finish, plus a sleeve-like cape design adding extra flourishes.

Carrie dressed up her already glitzy look via silver jewelry, also rocking a full face of matte foundation and blush, plus a glossy nude lip.

Carrie Underwood in minidress
@flatonthefloor, which dedicates its feed to photos of the American Idol winner's looks, gushed over Carrie, writing:

"Here's my theory."

"I truly think Carrie is bringing us a new single later this year like spring or summer and then new studio album in September-December which would mean she'd go on tour during 2023 (hopefully a worldwide tour so I can go see her pretty please with broccoli on top🥺🥦)."

They continued: "That way, she could promote the new single and upcoming album during the festival and award shows season and the dates set for Reflection would be over. Also in 2023 it will have been FOUR years since her last tour and FIVE years since the last studio album (Cry Pretty) era."

Dropping New Album

Carrie is fresh from announcing her new 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones, one arriving June 10. The singer is also known for records including Cry Pretty, one bringing a USA tour.

"I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," she told People. "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."

Running An Empire

Carrie Underwood in minidress
Carrie's music career comes as she continues her business ventures, which now include her CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, plus 2020-founded workout app, Fit52. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

