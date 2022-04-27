NBA News: Kevin Durant Shoots Down Notion That LeBron James Controls the Lakers

Over the years, James has dealt with the lingering notion that he has been the pseudo general manager role for his teams.

That belief has cropped up again after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs for the second time in the four-time league MVP's tenure. During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, Kevin Durant shot down that perception around James.

“I feel like that’s a narrative that [media created]. I don’t even think LeBron does that,” Durant told Yahoo! Sports. “He might have input or know some information. But him saying [pointing left], ‘This is who you should get.’ [Points right.] ‘That’s who you should get,’ I don’t think it works like that."

“I’ve been around Steph [Curry], he doesn’t work like that. Let people do their jobs. It’s not on me to overstep what they do. I’m just here to support. If they need me to text or call somebody that may come, of course.”

James certainly does have pull within the Lakers' organization, but to say he has the final say isn't the case. He has plenty of influence over the team's decision-making due to the roster being built around him.

Nonetheless, Durant's comment shows that not all his peers believe that notion.