MLB News: Los Angeles Dodgers Are Poised For A Deep Postseason Run

Coming into the season, everybody expected that the Los Angeles Dodgers were once again going to be one of the top teams in all of baseball.

If the first 16 games are going to be any indication, the Dodgers are going to be just as good as they have been the past few seasons, but potentially even better.

Cody Bellinger Is Looking Like His MVP Self

The one X factor for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season might be Cody Bellinger. He had a tough season a year ago as he was even benched against left-handed pitching. In 2021, he hit just .165 and only 10 home runs in 95 games.

To start the season this year, he's hitting .254 with four home runs already and was named the National League Player of the Week for April 18-24.

Freddie Freeman Hasn't Lost A Step

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to go out and make a move for superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman during the offseason. Freeman has been one of the best players in all of baseball for about the past decade, so that move was one they knew was going to pay off.

In his first 16 games with Los Angeles, he's managed to hit .328 with three home runs and four doubles. He's continuing to swing the bat at a high level, just like he has throughout his entire career.

Can They Beat The Mets?

The top two teams in the National League have undoubtedly been the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The question now is who is going to win this eventual playoff series.

Although the Mets have been the hottest team in all of baseball to start the season, the Dodgers aren't too far behind them. The Mets are currently 13-5, while the Dodgers are 12-4.

It won't be an easy task for the Dodgers to get the job done against the Mets because the Mets have a rotation that is arguably the best that baseball has seen in the past decade, but with the lineup that the Dodgers offer, they can beat anybody in the world.

Need To Stay Healthy For The Postseason

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to want to be the team that everybody knows they can be, they have to make sure that they stay healthy for this year's playoffs. A season ago, they had some unfortunate injuries throughout the playoffs to both Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May, two of the team's top pitchers.

Dustin May has still yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season, while Clayton Kershaw's looked incredible in his return.

Kershaw is currently 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA and a 0.59 WHIP. He's struck out 20 three batters in just 17 innings of work this season and it truly looks like he's going to be the old Kershaw that the world is used to seeing.

