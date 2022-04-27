MLB News: Los Angeles Dodgers Are Poised For A Deep Postseason Run

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to want to be the team that everybody knows they can be, they have to make sure that they stay healthy for this year's playoffs. A season ago, they had some unfortunate injuries throughout the playoffs to both Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May, two of the team's top pitchers.
Dustin May has still yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season, while Clayton Kershaw's looked incredible in his return.
Kershaw is currently 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA and a 0.59 WHIP. He's struck out 20 three batters in just 17 innings of work this season and it truly looks like he's going to be the old Kershaw that the world is used to seeing.