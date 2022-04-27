MLB News: Los Angeles Dodgers Are Poised For A Deep Postseason Run

The top two teams in the National League have undoubtedly been the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The question now is who is going to win this eventual playoff series.

Although the Mets have been the hottest team in all of baseball to start the season, the Dodgers aren't too far behind them. The Mets are currently 13-5, while the Dodgers are 12-4.

It won't be an easy task for the Dodgers to get the job done against the Mets because the Mets have a rotation that is arguably the best that baseball has seen in the past decade, but with the lineup that the Dodgers offer, they can beat anybody in the world.