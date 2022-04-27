'I'm Regretful': Erika Jayne Teases 'Wild' Fight In New 'RHOBH' Season

Erika was accused of being a 'frontwoman' for her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, following the allegations of engaging in illegal business practices. She was named in the lawsuit by the law firm Edelson Pc. The firm stated in a legal document that Erika and others mentioned in the case were engaged in conspiracy, deceit, and receiving stolen properties amidst other allegations.

The Atlanta-born reality star was accused of being a "frontwoman" by posing Girardi's success to the world with her public platform. The firm said she "displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives" and she continued "to lie about her own involvement" and tried to help her ex-husband and others get away.