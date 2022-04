Jonathan McDonald Van Ness, better known by his initials JVN, is an actor, hairstylist, and television personality. On the show, Drew admitted that Jonathan changed her life with hair.

"I have learned and you've changed my life with hair. I wear heat protectant now every day of my life," she revealed.

Explaining how the hairstylist prepares his products, she added, "Jonathan puts his products on a piece of toast, puts the toast in the toaster. It popped out, everything was black and charred except for the patch where his products were."

Jonathan on the other hand complimented Drew's hair, saying he is proud of her.