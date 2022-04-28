'They Bring Grown Men Home': Michelle Obama Discusses Daughters On 'Ellen'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is an American daytime talk show founded and presented by Ellen DeGeneres. It premiered on September 8, 2003.

In addition to viewing performances by comedic, musical, and cinematic characters, actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres talks to celebrities and engages with the audience in her signature style.

Ellen has had recurring appearances of notable celebrities on the show, and one of such is the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. Michelle has appeared on the show multiple times as she is a good friend of the host.

With Ellen's show coming to an end this year, the former First Lady appeared on it for the last time, and it turned out to be a great watch.

Keep scrolling to have a glimpse of Michelle's last time on the show.