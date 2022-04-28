'They Bring Grown Men Home': Michelle Obama Discusses Daughters On 'Ellen'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is an American daytime talk show founded and presented by Ellen DeGeneres. It premiered on September 8, 2003. 

In addition to viewing performances by comedic, musical, and cinematic characters, actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres talks to celebrities and engages with the audience in her signature style.

Ellen has had recurring appearances of notable celebrities on the show, and one of such is the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. Michelle has appeared on the show multiple times as she is a good friend of the host.

 

With Ellen's show coming to an end this year, the former First Lady appeared on it for the last time, and it turned out to be a great watch. 

Keep scrolling to have a glimpse of Michelle's last time on the show.

One Last Time

On April 19, Michelle made her 11th and final appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The former First Lady is one of the last guests to appear on the show before the last series of episodes in May. 

Michelle sat down with the longstanding talk show host for one last time as her show wraps up its final season. She was seen smiling with Ellen in photos from the episode released ahead of its broadcast. 

Michelle and Ellen have become good friends over the years after spending time together. During her visit, the two caught up on their lives over the previous year.

Michelle Talks About Her Daughters

During the show, Michelle expressed how wonderful it was to have her daughters, whom she shares with former President Barack Obama, at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Being with them as adults, it's fun," Michelle said about Sasha and Malia, who are now 20 and 23, respectively, noting that they grew up before her eyes.

Ellen also recalled the last time Michelle appeared on her show with her girls in 2008 to see the Jonas Brothers perform, prompting Michelle to add, "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they're bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands, now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Ellen And Michelle Recall Past Moments

Ellen reminisced about the time she earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the unique moment she shared with First Lady Michelle at the time, which marked the beginning of their friendship. On the other hand, the "Becoming" author advised Ellen as she wrapped up that chapter of her talk show.

Michelle's Previous Times On The Show

Michelle made her first appearance on the show in 2012 when she and Ellen competed in a push-up contest. They also had a dance-off in 2015. A year later, Michelle became Ellen's first co-host, co-hosting the show for two episodes during season 14.

The American attorney also made an appearance in 2018 to commemorate Ellen's 60th birthday before returning for seasons 18 and 19.

Clearly, these two have a friendship that will continue long after the show ends. 

