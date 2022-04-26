American actress Alicia Silverstone is not only famous for her leading roles in movies but also well known for her passion for avoiding animal-based meals. The star has practiced a vegan diet for more than twenty years, and she shared the health benefits with others.
'I Had A Real Health Awakening At 21:' Alicia Silverstone On Vegan Lifestyle
Practicing Vegan Diet
The American actress flourished career-wise when she discovered, "I had a real health Awakening at 21 years old". She started this vegan diet to eliminate all animal-based products to help reduce animal cruelty. Although some of her choices were criticized, the Clueless star revealed to Bustle that she was happy with her new diet as it worked just perfectly for her.
The star said she "felt so grounded and clear" when she decided to take the vegan path, and it opened up her understanding to really appreciate the benefits of food to health. This knowledge was shared with the world in her two books, The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama. She also launched a vegan vitamin, mykind Organics, and expanded into podcasts with The Real Heal.
Self-Care Practices
The 45-year-old actress shared how she practiced self-care to keep a healthy mind. The workout routine of the star included taking dance lessons, doing yoga, and going on walks. She shared that "Surface pressure" from Encanto was her and her son's (Bear) jam. The cookbook publisher also shared how she made her salad with "lemon or orange, olive oil, flaxseed oil, and umeboshi plum vinegar."
Her night self-care practice was to take her bath and read, making her feel she was in Hawaii. Then play with the dogs and tidy things up. The cutting off of connection with the outside world was a different feeling. She also used Josh Rosebrook's Cacao Antioxidant Face Mask when practicing self-care.
Benefits Of A Vegan Diet
In an interview with Glamour Alicia, who said going vegan was the best thing ever, talked about the benefits of the vegan diet. She talked about the sustainability of eating vegetables and how it helped the body to be more nourished and uplifted. The actress also revealed that eating meat and dairy products depletes the body of nutrients, unlike plant-based diets, which provide a lot of nutrients to the body. Another benefit of the vegan diet shared by the writer was how affordable it was, especially when gotten from Farmers Market. It also helped to save up money used for going to the hospital, taking birth control, or treating illness.
Advice To Others
Alicia gave advice to those who were considering engaging in a vegetarian lifestyle to take the path. She advised those interested in trying to be "aspiring vegetarians" if it was not possible to go all the way. This meant reducing the amount of meat consumed and splitting it with vegetables. This was also a way of practicing a vegan diet which did not necessarily have to include the total eradication of beef.