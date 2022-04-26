'I Had A Real Health Awakening At 21:' Alicia Silverstone On Vegan Lifestyle

The American actress flourished career-wise when she discovered, "I had a real health Awakening at 21 years old". She started this vegan diet to eliminate all animal-based products to help reduce animal cruelty. Although some of her choices were criticized, the Clueless star revealed to Bustle that she was happy with her new diet as it worked just perfectly for her.

The star said she "felt so grounded and clear" when she decided to take the vegan path, and it opened up her understanding to really appreciate the benefits of food to health. This knowledge was shared with the world in her two books, The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama. She also launched a vegan vitamin, mykind Organics, and expanded into podcasts with The Real Heal.