Amelia Gray Hamlin Impresses In Plunging Latex Minidress

Amelia Gray Hamlin is wowing in a plunging pink latex minidress while shouting out a major brand. The model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna name-dropped Italian designer Versace while posing from a car earlier this year, and it wasn't a random shout-out.

Amelia is, alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, now fronting the fashion giant, and this photo proved that Amelia is loyal - at least, to brands that are paying her. The brunette beauty stunned with her killer figure on show, and the post has caught major likes.