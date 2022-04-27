Amelia Gray Hamlin Impresses In Plunging Latex Minidress

Amelia Hamlin close up
Shutterstock | 56763

Entertainment
Geri Green

Amelia Gray Hamlin is wowing in a plunging pink latex minidress while shouting out a major brand. The model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna name-dropped Italian designer Versace while posing from a car earlier this year, and it wasn't a random shout-out.

Amelia is, alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, now fronting the fashion giant, and this photo proved that Amelia is loyal - at least, to brands that are paying her. The brunette beauty stunned with her killer figure on show, and the post has caught major likes.

The Latest

Cowboys Could Target Another RB In The NFL Draft, Per Stephen Jones

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Will Be Key To Develop Young Receivers, Says Packers GM

NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Might Not Go Back To Bucs

Richard Jefferson Doesn’t Believe LeBron James Or Stephen Curry Are Among the NBA’s Best Players

MLB News: 3 Yankees Players Who Could Be On The Trade Block

Stuns In Versace Minidress

Scroll for the photo. It showed the ex to Scott Disick flaunting her cleavage and toned legs while leaning against black leather sets. Going tighter than skin and in a look reality mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of, Amelia stuck with baby girly pinks as she went cupped and strappy, with the thigh-skimming number also boasting metallic strap clasps.

Amelia paired her dress with a near-matching pink shoulder bag, also rocking a necklace, drop earrings, plus a hairclip as she wore her locks slicked and wet. She shared a total of three shots, with the final one drawing attention to her toned biceps.

Entertainment

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the rising star wrote: "Hi 💞💗👛🌸 @versace @donatella_versace @patmcgrathreal." Quick to leave a like was fellow reality star Brielle Biermann. Amelia has since returned in her official promo for Versace as she pairs up with her model sister. The luxury brand is this year tapping sister celebs for its campaign, including Dua Lipa and sister Rina, plus Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Opens Up On Mom Lisa

Amelia found fame by virtue of being 58-year-old Lisa Rinna's daughter. Speaking to Bustle of her relationship with the Bravo star, Amelia revealed:

"My mom and I are really open with each other. When I was younger, I was scared to share things with her. Now I'm an open book. She literally knows more about my life than my sister does. But I'm also her baby, and right now we're having a little bit of a divide on that. It’s hard as a mom to let your kid go and grow up."

Lisa Gets Her

Lisa Rinna with Amelia and Delilah
Shutterstock | 673594

Gray continued: "I can only imagine how that must feel for her. But at the same time, I've got to spread my wings and fly, and she doesn't really want that. Deep down she does, but she also just wants to protect me as much as she can. Still, she's coming to the realization that she can't really protect me anymore."

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Spandex Alo Yoga

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Nastia Liukin Highlights Gymnast Body In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.