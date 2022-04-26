Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Miley and Noah have a close bond, with little sis Noah recently joining Miley on stage for her New Year's Eve special, also featuring comedian Pete Davidson. Noah has opened up on what it's like growing up in Miley's shadow, stating:

“I think what’s weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings or that whatever they say about you couldn’t possibly make its way to you or hurt you."

The In My Feels podcast host added: "There’s no mercy from people who see you only as public. I would say what bothers me the most is that people think that they can just say whatever the f— they want, and it doesn’t really have a consequence to it or it doesn’t affect anything ‘cause it’s said over the internet."