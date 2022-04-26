Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Miley Cyrus close up
Miley Cyrus has been proving that she absolutely keeps it in the family. The 29-year-old singer continues to make headlines for being singer Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter, but it wasn't her famous dad she was shouting out as she rocked a sheer mesh dress on Instagram earlier this year.

The "Slide Away" hitmaker was mentioning sister Noah Cyrus, 22, confirming that the "July" singer had styled her outfit. Gaining plenty of likes, Miley showed off her edgy sense of style and her killer figure, and the caption went straight for the Noah honor.

Styled By Sister Noah

Miley Cyrus in long dress
Scroll for the photo, one shared back in January. Miley went for a goth vibe as she rocked a skintight and sheer meshed black minidress, one showing off her gym-honed shoulders and toned legs, also peeping her abs.

Miley rocked a black sports bra and briefs underneath, but plenty of skin was on show as she posed leaning against a wall and from a hallway while suggestively opening her mouth. Miley paired her dress with ankle socks and chunky black boots, also coordinating her dark shades to the look. She's gained over 900,000 likes for the post captioned: "Styled by @noahcyrus."

Miley and Noah have a close bond, with little sis Noah recently joining Miley on stage for her New Year's Eve special, also featuring comedian Pete Davidson. Noah has opened up on what it's like growing up in Miley's shadow, stating:

“I think what’s weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings or that whatever they say about you couldn’t possibly make its way to you or hurt you."

The In My Feels podcast host added: "There’s no mercy from people who see you only as public. I would say what bothers me the most is that people think that they can just say whatever the f— they want, and it doesn’t really have a consequence to it or it doesn’t affect anything ‘cause it’s said over the internet."

Lots Of Love

Miley and Noah Cyrus as kids
Miley and Noah performed on December 31, 2021, delivering godmother Dolly Parton's "Jolene" track. The siblings are joined by a third Cyrus sister, DJ and fashion editor Brandi Cyrus.

Miley Quiet On Insta

Miley appears to be on hiatus. She hasn't updated for her 168 million Instagram followers since April 1.

