Former Miss USA and Miss World Olivia Culpo and her sister, Aurora Culpo, have an adorable relationship. The pair are often seen spending time together. Olivia took to her Instagram page to wish her sister, who turned 31 earlier in April, a happy birthday while sharing some beautiful photos of herself and her sister over the years, saying, "You played one of the most vital roles in my life."
'The Reason I Am Who I Am': Olivia Culpo Celebrates Sister
Heart-Melting Birthday Message
Olivia shared several adorable pictures of herself and Aurora having fun together, including a photo from their childhood. She accompanied the photo with an emotional birthday message that read,
"Aurora- the reason I am who I am today. As my big sister, you have played one of the most vital roles in my life and have shaped the person I am today. I know it's hard to show you on a daily basis, but I cherish beyond measure the part of you that I carry with myself every single day because you have paved the way❤️ I am so grateful for you and love you so much. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @auroraculpo❤️"
Some Birthday Glam
According to Daily Mail, Olivia was spotted while stepping out to the Beverly Hills restaurant Crustacean for Aurora's birthday. The 29-year-old supermodel was spotted in a silver ensemble featuring a sleek jacket worn over a high-cut crop top that showed off her flat abs and a hint of her under boobs. She paired it with high-waisted trousers that emphasized her slender legs. She accessorized with a pair of white stilettos and a white clutch.
Meanwhile, the birthday girl showed off her legs in a little black dress with a feathery trim around the hem and a pair of black ankle-strap heels. She slicked her honey-brown hair in a low bun and completed her look with a black dainty purse.
Sisterhood
When the glam sisters are not dolling up for a fun night out, they keep up their bond by working out together. Olivia, who grew up with her four siblings in Cranston, Rhode Island, shared a picture of herself and her younger sister, Sophia, as they posed during a workout session with a set of resistance bands. Their slim figures were on full display as they showed off toned abs and arms in matching halter tops and high-waisted leggings.
Olivia's piece was Habanero red, while Sophia wore nude. The supermodel shared the reality of sibling love as she wrote in her caption, "sometimes we want to kill each other… sometimes we want to work out together."
A-List Fashionista
When Olivia is not spending time with her sisters, you can catch her on the red carpet. Olivia, who was crowned Miss USA and Miss World in 2012, has always been generous with her show of stole and elegance. In one of her outings, the fashion pro stepped out in a yellow ruffled floor-length dress tied at the waist. She paired the dress with stunning makeup that featured bold red lips and smokey eyes. Her dark hair was worn in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.