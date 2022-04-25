Former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons was supposed to be the biggest prize that the Brooklyn Nets got from sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. When they acquired him from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, most people were expecting Simmons to immediately join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court after the All-Star Weekend. Unfortunately, it was revealed that he was dealing with a back injury. After missing the first three games of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, there's growing optimism that Simmons would be returning soon.
NBA News: Drama Starting To Build Between Ben Simmons & Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons Still Unavailable For Game 4
Simmons would be a huge help for the Nets, especially in limiting the production of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the offensive end of the floor. However, a day before Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals matchup against the Boston Celtics takes place, the Nets received another bad news about Simmons. After working out on Saturday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed on Twitter that Simmons woke up the following day with back soreness. Due to his poor condition, Simmons and the Nets have agreed that he won't be playing in Game 4.
Nets Getting Frustrated With Ben Simmons
In a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst made an interesting revelation about Simmons and the Nets. According to Windhorst, some people inside the Nets' organization are "exasperated" with the continuation of the Simmons saga in Brooklyn.
"When I checked in on this (Sunday), basically what I got was exasperation," Windhorst said.
"The people involved here are exasperated by this saga, because that is what it is. I got the feeling (Sunday) it was like waving a white flag."
Coach Steve Nash On Ben Simmons' Game 4 Unavailability
With the team currently on the verge of being swept by the Celtics, some Nets players were expecting that Simmons could at least play limited minutes in Game 4. However, despite Simmons' statement hinting at his nearing return to the court, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that he didn't really expect him to rejoin the team in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"I mean, I wasn’t really expecting him to play," Nash said, via SportsNet New York. "Like we’ve said all along, he’s trying to improve, he’s working through it. Reports that he was playing were from the outside, I don’t know where that came from."
Ben Simmons' Camp Talks To Nets' Front Office
After news about his Game 4 unavailability spread, Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, met with Nets general manager Sean Marks to discuss how they would deal with the physical and mental hurdles that the former Rookie of the Year is currently facing. So far, the Nets seem to be very understanding of what Simmons is going through. As Wojnarowski noted on Twitter, the Nets "recognized" that there's more work to do for Simmons to address his physical and mental health problems.