'The Flight Attendant': Season Two Lives Up To Its Predecessor's Hype

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

All Aboard! Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, and the crew are back for another mystery ride in season two of the HBO Max beloved show The Flight Attendant. Firstly, new castmates are to spice up the drama, including Sharon Stone, who's playing Cuoco's on-screen mother, and Alanna Ubach (Carol Atkinson).

One of the new show characters is also sparking questions from fans with her dubious actions. Jenny, played by, Jessie Ennis, is a member of Cassie's Alcoholics Anonymous group, but she seems to be hiding something, especially because she claims to be a true-crime podcaster. Her curiosity over season one's events surely calls for suspicion.