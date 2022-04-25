NFL Rumors: Dolphins Offered A First-Round Pick For Sean Payton

Sports
Ernesto Cova

We already know that the Miami Dolphins planned to get both Sean Payton and Tom Brady for this season. Brady was set to take over as a minority owner, while Payton would've become their next coach.

Nonetheless, we didn't know the details of the compensation their teams would get to let them go to South Florida. Until now.

It Was Almost A Done Deal

Giphy | New Orleans Saints

Speaking on the “God Bless Football” podcast, NBC Sports' Chris Simms shared what truly went down between Dolphins, Saints, and Buccaneers and how they nearly pull off a perfect plan:

“This is real. This happened,” Simms said. “There was compensation talked about and already put in place. It was way farther down the line than Sean Payton’s ever going to let you know, or the NFL, because there were so many rules and bylaws broken by the NFL that they’re trying to act like it didn’t really happen."

Brian Flores' Lawsuit Killed The Deal

Wikimedia | Righanred

The wheels were already in motion and everybody seemed on board. Then, Brian Flores sued the team for alleged racism and they were forced to pull the brakes:

“The Dolphins broke every rule in the book by pursuing Brady and Sean Payton and all that," Simms explained. "But yes, it was a very real, tangible thing, and the Brian Flores lawsuit and everything there definitely threw a wrench in it, a curveball in it, whatever you want to say, and kind of ended it.”

The Dolphins Had An Offer In Place For Tom Brady

Shutterstock | 249825454

The Bucs would agree to let Tom Brady walk away in return for a second-round pick. According to the report, they weren't going to stand in his way:

“I was led to believe that it already had been talked about that (the Dolphins) were going to trade a second-round pick to Tampa Bay to get Brady," Simms added. "(The Bucs) weren’t going to hold him hostage."

It Was A Perfect Plan

Shutterstock | 249825454

Payton's contract would've demanded a more valuable return. The Dolphins were ready to send away a first-round pick in order to get the HC. Then, Brady's fake retirement would come to an end shortly after:

“Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done. And yes, the way I was told (it was going to be) Sean Payton head coach, Brady-Bruce Beal part-owner, going to give (Brady) a little time: ‘Oh yeah, I’m retired, but oh wait, I changed my mind, this Dolphins thing’s so good,’ and then come back and play with the Dolphins," Simms concluded. "That was what the plan was. That’s where the stars were trying to be aligned by Brady and Sean Payton. And of course it got upset by that (lawsuit).”

This move could've shaken off the NFL to its very foundation, not to mention the precedent it would've set.

