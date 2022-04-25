NFL Rumors: Dolphins Offered A First-Round Pick For Sean Payton

Payton's contract would've demanded a more valuable return. The Dolphins were ready to send away a first-round pick in order to get the HC. Then, Brady's fake retirement would come to an end shortly after:
“Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done. And yes, the way I was told (it was going to be) Sean Payton head coach, Brady-Bruce Beal part-owner, going to give (Brady) a little time: ‘Oh yeah, I’m retired, but oh wait, I changed my mind, this Dolphins thing’s so good,’ and then come back and play with the Dolphins," Simms concluded. "That was what the plan was. That’s where the stars were trying to be aligned by Brady and Sean Payton. And of course it got upset by that (lawsuit).”
This move could've shaken off the NFL to its very foundation, not to mention the precedent it would've set.