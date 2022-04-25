NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Nuggets Deal Sends Nikola Jokic To Golden State For Massive Trade Package

Regardless of the outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to find a way to address their major frontcourt problem this summer. They may currently have James Wiseman on their roster but with his health issues and lack of experience, most people believe that they are better off replacing him with a more durable and veteran starting center who is still in his prime.

Though they are buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2022 NBA offseason.