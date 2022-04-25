NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Nuggets Deal Sends Nikola Jokic To Golden State For Massive Trade Package

Wikimedia | PetarM

Sports
JB Baruelo

Regardless of the outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to find a way to address their major frontcourt problem this summer. They may currently have James Wiseman on their roster but with his health issues and lack of experience, most people believe that they are better off replacing him with a more durable and veteran starting center who is still in his prime.

Though they are buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Nikola Jokic To Warriors

Wikimedia | Dudek1337

One of the dream trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World created a list of blockbuster trades that NBA fans would love or hate to see happen in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Warriors to acquire Jokic from the Nuggets this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Nuggets in exchange for Jokic and Monte Morris.

Nuggets Get Rebuilding Assets

Wikimedia | CalDoesIt

The proposed blockbuster deal would only be worth exploring for the Nuggets if Jokic is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise and demands a trade this summer. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, trading him to the Warriors would enable the Nuggets to acquire the assets they need to rebuild the team.

Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga, and Poole could join forces with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Nuggets will try to build in Mile High City.

Warriors Address Major Frontcourt Issue

Giphy | NBA

Jokic would be a dream acquisition for the Warriors. His potential arrival in Bay Area wouldn't only address their major frontcourt problem, but it would also enable the Warriors to create a fearsome foursome with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022-23 NBA season. Having Jokic would further improve the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, a monster rebounder, a great passer, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old big man is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Trade To Warriors Makes Sense For Nikola Jokic

Wikimedia | Tm

Jokic may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Nuggets, but it's hard to rule out the possibility for him to demand a trade, especially if they suffer a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity, leaving Denver to join forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State would give Jokic a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next year.

Jokic may not be expected to be the main guy in Golden State but with Curry, Thompson, and Green already on the downside of their NBA careers, it won't take like before the Warriors become his own team.

