It's 'Not Relevant': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Shades Gina For Bringing Up Nicole's Lawsuit

Shannon Beador is speaking out after hearing Gina Kirschenheiter's excuse for sharing the news of Nicole Weiss' lawsuit with Heather Dubrow.

Months after Real Housewives of Orange County viewers watched as Kirschenheiter shared the news of Weiss' legal action against Dr. Terry Dubrow with his wife, Heather Dubrow, on the premiere episode of season 16, Beador was featured on last week's episode of the RHOC: After Show, where she shared her final thoughts on the season.

"Gina’s reasoning for bringing up the Nicole Weis lawsuit one minute before dinner was being served at Heather’s party was that while she was married, she was at a BBQ and everyone there at the BBQ was whispering because she knew that her husband was having an affair," Beador shared.