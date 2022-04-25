Shannon Beador isn't buying the reason Gina Kirschenheiter gave for bringing up Nicole Weiss' lawsuit against Terry Dubrow to Heather Dubrow during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16.
It's 'Not Relevant': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Shades Gina For Bringing Up Nicole's Lawsuit
The Latest
NBA News: Dwight Howard Wants Lakers to Keep LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Together
Shannon Beador Shuts Down Gina Kirschenheiter's Bogus Reasoning
Shannon Beador is speaking out after hearing Gina Kirschenheiter's excuse for sharing the news of Nicole Weiss' lawsuit with Heather Dubrow.
Months after Real Housewives of Orange County viewers watched as Kirschenheiter shared the news of Weiss' legal action against Dr. Terry Dubrow with his wife, Heather Dubrow, on the premiere episode of season 16, Beador was featured on last week's episode of the RHOC: After Show, where she shared her final thoughts on the season.
"Gina’s reasoning for bringing up the Nicole Weis lawsuit one minute before dinner was being served at Heather’s party was that while she was married, she was at a BBQ and everyone there at the BBQ was whispering because she knew that her husband was having an affair," Beador shared.
Shannon Beador Related To Gina Kirschenheiter's Story About Her Husband
According to Beador, she feels badly about Kirschenheiter being discussed at the BBQ, especially due to her past history with a cheating husband.
"That is a tragic story, a story that I can relate to because everyone in town was whispering about my ex-husband’s affair and I had no idea about it. So I absolutely understand how that’s a traumatic event," Beador noted.
Shannon Beador Isn't On Board With Gina Kirschenheiter's Justification
Although Beador felt badly for Kirschenheiter and what she went through with her former spouse, she didn't understand how she felt that justified her decision to go to Dubrow with the news of Weiss' suit, which Beador had told her about off-camera.
"That being said, her justification for bring up the Nicole Weis lawsuit was that," Beador noted. "Nobody was whispering at Heather’s party. Nobody knew about it except Nicole. So her justification and Heather buying her justification for what it was said, is bullsh-t. The fact pattern is not relevant to the fact pattern at Heather Dubrow’s party."
Noella Bergener Would Have Appreciated A Different Approach From Gina Kirschenheiter
"The way to handle that would have been for Gina to come to you and say, ‘Listen, if you don’t say something, I’m going to go say something,'” Beador noted in her own RHOC: After Show segment.
"Whatever. But that’s Gina’s way of explaining it away and it’s not relevant. It’s a sad story that I can relate to but it has nothing to do with what’s going on at Heather’s party. And that’s it,” Beador replied.
The two-part Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 reunion airs this Wednesday, April 27, at 9/8c on Bravo.