FKA Twigs Is A Modern Day Marie-Antoinette In Vivienne Westwood

The style team told Vogue that they "knew they wanted twigs to wear something larger than life" because they loved the way her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress puffed out in the car when she sat in the back. It was reminiscent of a bride on her wedding day.

FKA twigs wearing this puffy bridal dress is only natural since she's an avant-garde fashion icon. She recently wore a similar dress at the Simone Rocha FW22 Show. The white dress she wore had a summer brocade bra detail ribbon-tiered skirt paired with lace-up brogues.