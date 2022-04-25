FKA Twigs Is A Modern Day Marie-Antoinette In Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood introduced its Andreas Kronthaler Chi-Chi bridal gown in British singer FKA twigs' music video with the artist Yung Lean. The designer describes the look as a modern interpretation of a classic Marie Antoinette silhouette, and the British singer wore it so well. She coupled up with Yung Lean in the music video for their single Bliss, which is part of his mixtape, Stardust.

A Modern-Day Marie Antoinette

FKA twigs wore the off-shoulder white bridal dress with a cinched bodice, multilayered tulle skirt with white stockings, green platform sandals, and gold link-chain necklaces. She paired her bohemian look with blonde dreads adding multicolored highlights and pins. Vogue calls the artist a fashion icon while transcribing her stylist's interview. Matthew Joseph said,

"It's a total fantasy based in a real setting. I wanted to pay homage to the mundane magic of British Suburbs."

FKA Twigs For Bliss Video

The style team told Vogue that they "knew they wanted twigs to wear something larger than life" because they loved the way her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress puffed out in the car when she sat in the back. It was reminiscent of a bride on her wedding day.

FKA twigs wearing this puffy bridal dress is only natural since she's an avant-garde fashion icon. She recently wore a similar dress at the Simone Rocha FW22 Show. The white dress she wore had a summer brocade bra detail ribbon-tiered skirt paired with lace-up brogues.

Andreas Kronathaler For Vivienne Westwood

During Vivienne Westwood's Fall/Winter 2022 show, the fashion brand revealed a partnership with Kronthaler introducing its bridal collection. The dresses had draped designs and layered styles referencing vintage eras. Financial Times credits the collaboration with Kronthaler as one of the reasons Westwood is still in business. His fresh outlook and take on her classic style with his Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood collection is a Modern-Day honey.

Vivienne Westwood Bridal

Vivienne Westwood also has a Bridal Collection aside from the ones designed by Kronathaler. However, the dresses are bespoke made to order, which clients must book on their online store or in person at any of their physical stores in London, Milan, L.A., or New York.

The dresses come in designs with expert corsetry and minimal drapery that makes brides feel girly. The star of VW Bridal is the Rhea dress, a transformative design with detachable sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder and optional gloves.

