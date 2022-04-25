Kourtney Kardashian can be called a sensational queen when it comes to bringing the sauce in bikini images. She is not shy about showcasing her hourglass curves and beams of confidence in displaying her trim figure. Kourtney took to her Instagram page and shared some bikini pictures displaying her enviable curves.
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Greenalicious' In Bikini
Bikini Curves
The reality star, who is married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker once again sizzled Instagram with another jaw-dropping bikini picture. She slipped her trim body into a two-piece face-detailed bikini with wine tie strings. Kourtney indeed has an envious bikini body which was shown in the way the bikini embraced her figure with the side bottom strings tied above her hips. A simple standing selfie pose did the trick the picture needed to capture her bikini curves. Another slide showed her soaking in the sun with her intriguing cleavage and flat tummy on display.
Dazzling In Green
The Poosh founder uploaded another picture showing her love for the color green. Be it nature, clothes, or even fruits, the media personality embedded them all in her green post. The first image showed the model kneeling on a beach bed in a dark green and black two-piece bikini. With her black hair half dry, some traces of sand on her lap, and sunglasses, she looked mesmerizing and relaxed at the beach. The kneeling pose heightened her curves and displayed her amazing waistline. The other slides showed her rocking a green gown and other images which featured anything green. She captioned the post "greenalicious LOL 😝💚."
Encouraging Self-Sare
Kourtney is not only a reality star but also an international jet setter who is the founder of Poosh. This wellness site encourages readers on how to handle their self-care routines and how various women "celebrate self-care and what it means to them". Additionally, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star used this medium to share with her readers the various techniques she used in maintaining her flawless skin and physique.
Self-Sare Day
Being 43-years-old and the mother of three but still maintaining a healthy body and glowing skin required consistent self-care. The socialite always made sure to take time out of the busy day to just focus on her health and wellness. An article on her wellness website showed she had a "self-care" day focused on her wellness and health.
To begin her self-care day, she started with taking proteins like blueberries and lemon collagen drinks. This helped her skin to maintain its glowing and youthful look. The next on her list was a facial with three types of masks which depended on "what her skin" needed. The mother-of-three also used a derma roller and visited the sauna room whenever there was an opportunity.