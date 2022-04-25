Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Greenalicious' In Bikini

Being 43-years-old and the mother of three but still maintaining a healthy body and glowing skin required consistent self-care. The socialite always made sure to take time out of the busy day to just focus on her health and wellness. An article on her wellness website showed she had a "self-care" day focused on her wellness and health.

To begin her self-care day, she started with taking proteins like blueberries and lemon collagen drinks. This helped her skin to maintain its glowing and youthful look. The next on her list was a facial with three types of masks which depended on "what her skin" needed. The mother-of-three also used a derma roller and visited the sauna room whenever there was an opportunity.